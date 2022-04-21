UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions | Associated Press

But in China, health authorities count only those who died directly from COVID-19, excluding those, like Lu, whose underlying conditions were worsened by the virus, said Zhang Zuo-Feng, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Are masks still effective when many aren’t wearing them? | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist, said the fact that hospitalizations haven’t been increasing markedly, despite a modest rise in cases, suggests the CDC was pretty close to dropping the mask order anyway. “But I think the real problematic view, from my side, is the undercutting of the public health authority of the CDC,” Kim-Farley said. (UCLA’s Yifang Zhu is also quoted.)

Gender-affirming care crucial process for young people in America | CNN

By one estimate, more than 58,000 transgender youth 13 and older across the US are facing restricted access or proposals, and could soon lose access to gender-affirming care. Those 58,000 live in 15 states that have enacted or are considering laws to restrict access by, in some cases, even penalizing health care providers and families who try to get such care, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, which conducts independent research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy.

Divorce decreases with higher minimum wage | KNBC-TV

The study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family is by lead author and UCLA psychologist Benjamin Karney, UCLA psychology professor Thomas Bradbury, RAND economists Jeffrey Wenger and Melanie Zaber. It examined the effects of minimum wage increases on divorce rates and marriage among low-income workers. They found that when the minimum wage was raised by $1 above the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, “a 7%–15% decline in divorce one and two years following the increase” followed, according to a statement from UCLA about the study. (Karney is quoted.)

Should couples merge their finances? | The Atlantic

Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and a co-author of a recent study on this subject, told me that despite the lack of strong causal evidence, she personally decided to merge most of her money with her husband’s after doing this research. “It creates a shared-ness,” Holmes told me of her experience. “It was a onetime decision that … plays out in a general sense of ‘we.’”

How to narrow the racial wealth gap | Marketplace

The impact of student loan debt falls heavier on people of color. “Canceling student debt, which Biden can do without congressional approval, is the quickest way to narrow the racial wealth gap,” UCLA professor Hannah Appel told “Marketplace.” (Appel is interviewed.)

Pitfalls of using algospeak to moderate social media content | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I think of it as the context, maybe, is new. But … the linguistics practices that people are engaging in, and the motivations for doing them, aren’t necessarily new. As long as people have been expressing ideas, they’re conscious of other people who might disagree, or there might be government censorship or just someone with more power to control what ideas can be circulated,” said UCLA’s Kendra Calhoun (UCLA’s Ángel Díaz is also interviewed.)

Why we need information literacy classes for students | Chicago Tribune

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) However, as savvy as Gen Zers are with social media, we are not immune to the effects of misinformation. While there are plenty of young people using social media to promote facts, there are just as many employing social media to promote lies. In fact, researchers have found that anti-science and anti-vaccine videos on TikTok have reportedly been viewed by people as young as 9 years old. Coming upon misinformation while scrolling through social media is dangerous — no matter the age.

Judge walks off after Giuliani unveiled on ‘Masked Singer’ | Washington Post

“I’m sure there’s a world where people may tune in because of the controversy, but it can ultimately create a backlash if they kind of compromise a viewer’s trust,” said [UCLA’s] Tom Nunan, former president of NBC Studios and UPN. “When you pull a stunt like that, you might end up alienating whole sections of those quadrants. There’s great risk involved — so you might experience a temporary high, but what’s the cost?”

Authentic cultural depictions lead to higher box office sales | Variety

Movies can earn better reviews and millions more at the box office, if their cultural depictions are authentic and free from stereotypes, a new report from the University of California, Los Angeles and Creative Artists Agency found. The joint study, helmed by UCLA’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers and the Full Story Initiative at CAA, researched the impact of authentic inclusive representation (quantified as AIR scores) on box office performance and critical and audience reception. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls is quoted.)

Fight climate change through how and what you eat | Spectrum News 1

“Veggies, fruits are all very low carbon footprint. And then the further we go up the food chain, there is a higher carbon footprint for animal products,” said UCLA’s Jennifer Jay.

Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of preeclampsia | Healthline

“Because it’s difficult to predict who will get preeclampsia, having a dietary intervention that can lower the risk of preeclampsia plus the other associated risk factors for it, is good fortune,” Dr. Dana Hunnes, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival,” told Healthline.