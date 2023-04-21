UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Is there a way to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide and then return it to the ocean so it can suck more of the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere to slow global warming? ... The technology, dubbed SeaChange, developed by the University of California Los Angeles engineering faculty, is meant to seize on the ocean’s natural abilities, said Gaurav Sant, director of UCLA’s Institute of Carbon Management.

“The climate emissions aspect, where this burning of fossil fuels is part of the global climate crisis that has myriad effects,” explained UCLA Professor Nicholas Shapiro who helping examine the helicopters. Shapiro looked at data from October 2019 to October 2020 and figures LAPD helicopters used about 766,000 gallons of fuel. An average car might use about 500 gallons a year – so that means it is the equivalent of about 1,500 cars on the road.

“The appearance of propriety is pretty clear, I think, and it does affect the public’s perception of the court, the legitimacy of the court, the public standing in peoples’ views that the court can actually function and do its job in the way it’s supposed to do. So that’s very serious,” said UCLA’s Scott Cummings (approx. 3:10 mark).

“We know that the founders did have gun control. They barred large portions of the population from possessing guns, including people who were enslaved and also free Blacks, and even white men who opposed the revolution, said UCLA’s Adam Winkler (approx. 1:40 mark).

As protesters took to the streets of Kansas City, Mo., to demand charges against the white homeowner who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl after he accidentally stopped at the wrong house, the city’s police chief said that investigators were considering whether Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law could factor into the case. … “Under Missouri law you can use deadly force to repel burglary and unlawful entry into your house,” says Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA.

“Los Angeles was down on itself in 1993, when the mayor’s race took place. We’d been through the civil unrest, we’d had floods, we’d had fires, we’d had a recession. Nothing seemed to be working. The Disney Hall concert project, Concert Hall project was on life support. And he came in with really a breath of fresh air,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 4:40 mark).

So I was intrigued to find out that, at UCLA, Professor Hagop Gulludjian is teaching Western Armenian through creative writing projects. Last year, he was the first recipient of the Kachigan Family Lectureship in Armenian Language and Culture. “What happened when people had to go to Lebanon, Syria, Greece — survivors of the Genocide — many of them were Turkish [language] speakers,” he explains. (UCLA’s Alexia Hatun was also quoted.)

But advocates have long worried that the price of Narcan — a four-milligram spray version of the liquid drug naloxone that comes two to a kit — might be a barrier for those who need it the most. “It’s still too expensive for pretty much everyone I’ve ever provided it to — mainly teens and people experiencing homelessness,” said Chelsea Shover, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “That price point is probably fine for many businesses or organizations who want or have to have a Narcan kit or two publicly available.”

How these truths evolved into a conspiracy theory involving the CIA and cocaine is part of the myth-making that develops when a marginalized community is impacted by a power structure in ways it can’t confirm, said Patrica A. Turner, who studies folklore and conspiracy theories in Black culture. “This gives a very specific story,” added Turner, the current dean of the University of California Los Angeles college and the author of a book that explored many rumors within the Black culture, including the allegation of the government’s involvement in trafficking cocaine. “This gives a mechanism through which the majority population is inhibiting the progress of the minority population.”

Dr. Thanda Aung, an assistant clinical professor in UCLA’s Division of Rheumatology, explains there haven’t been enough studies to explain the mechanism behind the cracking noise. However, she says there are two hypotheses. The first is the popping noise “could be from the movement of all the structures” in the finger such as the bones, tendons and ligaments.

“China as a hub for AI development is increasingly seeking to export its own vision of what AI governance means,” said Michael Karanicolas, the executive director of the UCLA Institute for Technology Law & Policy. “For all the focus on Chinese apps’ disrupting the American economy, China is saying we need rules around this stuff.”

“Sleep is an adaptive trait,” said Jerome Siegel, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the evolution and function of sleep. “Animals have evolved to sleep in certain situations and not in others.” It makes perfect sense, Dr. Siegel said, that elephant seals would limit the amount of time they spend sleeping while at sea to make the most of their food intake and reduce the amount of time they are vulnerable to predators.

The [UCLA] School of Law reported last year that “[LGBTQ] people are nine times more likely than non-[LGBTQ] people to be victims of violent hate crimes.” The school also found that [LGBTQ] violent hate crime victims are more likely to be younger.

Of course, not every climate change-fueled severe storm will be a megaflood. Megafloods are considered to have a 1-in-1000-year chance of occurring any year. But a recent study out of UCLA found human-caused climate change has doubled the chances of megafloods similar to, and likely bigger than, 1862.