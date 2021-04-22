UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Over the course of the pandemic, Los Angeles County has confirmed 1.18 million Covid-19 cases. But close to 40% of the population may have actually been infected already, said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. That isn’t high enough for herd immunity, but may have left a large chunk of population not susceptible to the virus. … “I think for right now, until we get more of the population vaccinated and approach more towards herd immunity, we always have a certain level of risk of outbreak and additional surges,” said Johnese Spisso, chief executive of the UCLA Hospital System.

Black and Latino people made up the majority of Orange County jail bookings between 2010 and 2018, according to a recent report from a UCLA research team. … The research was conducted by Million Dollar Hoods, a team of scholars and activists based out of the university’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies. “Overall, the criminal justice system has shown itself time and time again to use racism as a driver to its operation,” said Danielle Dupuy, executive director of Million Dollar Hoods and director of research and programs at the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies.

“If each and every person in the United States gave up meat and dairy products on one or more days of the week, ideally, all days of the week, we would save the environment from thousands of tons of carbon emissions,” wrote Dana Hunnes for UCLA Sustainability. “Similarly, by reducing our animal-based foods consumption, we would reduce our water use at least by half as animal husbandry utilizes more than 50% of fresh water.”

(Column by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) As a psychologist, I often teach clients in my clinical practice the difference between pain and suffering. Pain on its own can be difficult. But it’s only when you don’t accept it that it turns into suffering.

The new report adds to a growing body of evidence “that will hopefully tip the scales towards more people getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Ilina Pluym, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at UCLA who was not involved in the research.

Just after Christmas, 36-year-old UCLA Hematology and Oncology nurse Courtney Dyke was 11 weeks pregnant. She had to make a tough decision. Should she take the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? “I was hesitant and nervous,” she said. … Dr. Ilina Pluym is an OB-GYN at UCLA. She said, “Pregnant women are concerned about everything in pregnancy, especially vaccinations. But, most women after having a careful discussion weighing the risks and benefits have agreed to getting it.”

A 2013 report by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, the most recent detailed data available, showed that the median income in Chinatown by household was $19,500 a year, making it one of the poorest neighborhoods of Los Angeles at the time. The median income of Asian residents in Chinatown was lower: $17,000.

“There’s really very limited evidence to suggest that outdoor transmission plays any significant role in SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” said Dr. Tim Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Brewer, who has advised the World Health Organization and the CDC, pointed to a meta-analysis published by the Journal of Infectious Diseases in February that suggested that even if outdoor transmission does contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic, “it probably plays a very limited role.”

New research from UCLA shows that about 5% of all U.S. doctors are Black, and the proportion of Black physicians in the country has grown 4% over the past 120 years. There’s been no jump in the percentage of Black male doctors here since 1940, and they earn about $50,000/year less than white male doctors. (UCLA’s Dr. Dan Ly was interviewed.)

“I think it’s really important for us to reclaim and to double down on the rootedness of Hollywood and really capitalize on some of our diversity,” added [UCLA’s Darnell] Hunt. “Because as California goes, increasingly that’s where the rest of the country is headed.”

“I think that people really need to understand how carefully this is being orchestrated. Again, working hand in hand with the Department of Public Health, working hand in hand with public health experts everywhere — globally. Because it’s not just what’s happening here. It’s what’s happening around the world, as well,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

(Column co-written by UCLA’s Jaana Juvonen) Friendships that bridge across social class — “cross-class friendships” — can minimize middle school academic achievement differences that are based on the level of parents’ education, according to research from the UCLA School Diversity Project. As scholars of adolescent development, we examined academic achievement differences among 4,288 middle school students in California based on their parents’ education level.

The group assembled in China and injected 25 induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS, from humans into embryos from macaque monkeys. According to the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center, iPS are skin and blood cells that have been taken and reprogrammed to develop into any type of human cell needed for medical purposes. The cells can then be used to treat a variety of health issues including diabetes, leukemia or neurological disorders.

Research shows that California’s fire season has been growing longer, and after another dry winter, the state is queued up for a potentially devastating summer and fall. University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter that, in April, vegetation flammability in Northern California reached levels normally not seen until July, the height of the dry season.

A one-time injection of an experimental stem cell therapy can repair brain damage and improve memory function in mice with conditions that replicate human strokes and dementia, a new UCLA study finds. … “It’s a vicious cycle: The two leading causes of dementia are almost always seen together and each one accelerates the other,” said Dr. S. Thomas Carmichael, senior author of the study and interim director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA.