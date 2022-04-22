UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. County quality-of-life scores take a hit | Los Angeles Times

Rising inflation and housing costs, an increase in crime and the lingering effects of the pandemic have taken a substantial toll on Angelenos’ quality of life over the last year, according to a new survey from UCLA. The 2022 Quality of Life Index, prepared by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, dropped to 53 out of 100, the lowest score since it was started in 2016. (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky is quoted.)

Battle over CDC’s powers goes beyond mask mandate | National Public Radio

“It’s stunning, the extent to which the courts are reading federal statutes in the most cramped, narrow way possible to sharply limit the powers that the federal government can exercise now or in response to future emergencies,” says Lindsay Wiley, a health law professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

Why is L.A. County requiring masks again at airports? | Los Angeles Times

Masks are especially effective as a method of “source control” — a way to prevent someone who is contagious from spreading the virus, said Yifang Zhu, an aerosol scientist and professor in the department of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. If you had only one mask for two people — one infected, one not — you would want to give it to the infected person, Zhu said.

Biden administration’s COVID response has experts crying: ‘What?’ | Daily Beast

“Containing and mitigating a pandemic requires the ability to alter measures as data and knowledge are accumulated, and that necessitates flexibility as dynamic situations change,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. “Narrow definitions of allowed activities prevent that needed flexibility, and ultimately worsen the crisis by limiting options available to respond.”

Can you solve drought by piping water across the country? | New York Times

For the United States, it would be easier to just build a series of desalination plants along the West Coast, according to Greg Pierce, director of the Human Right to Water Solutions Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles. And before turning to desalination, which is itself energy-intensive and thus expensive, communities in the West should work harder at other steps, such as water conservation and recycling, he said. “It’s not worth it,” Dr. Pierce said of the pipeline idea. “You’d have to exhaust eight other options first.”

Critics blast Poseidon desalination plan as vote looms | Los Angeles Times

“Unaffordable water is just going to hurt families,” Rodriguez said. That was also the conclusion of a 2019 UCLA report that said building the plant would probably bring “moderate to severe rate increases,” which would “make water less affordable for low-income households.”

California a step closer to reparations for some Black residents | NPR’s “Consider This”

As California’s Reparations Task Force works on a proposal for reparations in the state, part of the ongoing debate is: How does a person even prove their ancestry in order to be eligible for compensation? “I can imagine a very complicated web around who determines who’s eligible and how are people determining their descendancy,” said Marcus Anthony Hunter, a sociology professor at UCLA (approx. 4:45 mark).

What’s driving the increase in college leaders of color? | Inside Higher Ed

“And that’s something important for us to remember that as boards and other governing entities select presidents to lead institutions of higher education, those people who are on those boards are also connected to what’s happening in society and aware that their decisions have a ripple effect far beyond the walls of the campus. And so that’s what stood out to me most, how just one pivotal moment for us in 2020 clearly has been such a sizable, noticeable moment in terms of who’s been selected to lead colleges and universities,” said UCLA’s Eddie Cole.

New venture aims to connect athletes with local businesses | Los Angeles Times

Never let it be said that UCLA is doing nil about NIL. School athletic officials will announce Thursday afternoon a new venture called Westwood Exchange that’s designed to enhance Bruins athletes’ ability to secure name, image and likeness deals … “We are excited to add Westwood Exchange to our NIL programming,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “This streamlined process enables alumni, fans and local business to engage with our student-athletes like never before. Exchange gives our student-athletes direct access to Bruin Nation and vice versa.”

How is Hollywood’s performance in diversity and inclusion in 2022? | Forbes

UCLA just released part one of its annual Hollywood diversity report, an in-depth study on gender and racial diversity throughout the industry, coupled with measures introduced to solve the issue. Part two, focusing on the television sector, will be released in the fall of 2022. The annual report showed several pieces of new information. The inclusion of women on-screen grew, with 47% of film leads being women and overall 42% of actors. Women and underrepresented groups — predominantly those of Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American descent — had improved statistics but were still heavily underserved in director and film writer roles.

Movies with authentic representation perform better | Forbes

On-screen diversity is good. Authentically inclusive representation is better. That’s the takeaway from a new report published by UCLA’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers (CSS), which finds that meaningfully representing marginalized communities secures higher box office performance and more positive acclaim for films.

How to future-proof your kid’s childhood memories | Popular Science

“Choosing the right moments to catalog is much more important than cataloging every minute,” says Yalda T. Uhls, a professor of digital media and human development at UCLA and founder of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers. She recommends getting your kids involved in the photo and video organizing process rather than picking what’s important to save by yourself.

The benefits of eating a plant-based diet | Discover

Nearly 20 million acres of rainforest are destroyed for agriculture each year, removing oxygen from the atmosphere and releasing millions of tons of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrogen, escalating climate change and biodiversity loss, writes [Dana Ellis] Hunnes, also a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor and senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “If people were willing and able to reduce their meat and dairy intake by half, it would have a huge impact. We would probably save a third of the water and land we use, and we could feed more people,” she says.

New advances in treating pancreatic cancer | KABC-TV

“The Hirshberg Foundation has been involved in a lot of different discoveries here at UCLA ... It looks for specific genetic abnormalities. There are certain types of chemotherapies and approaches to treatment that we can tailor,” said UCLA’s Dr. Joe Hines.

Texas reminded motorists to drive safely. Did it work? | Los Angeles Times

“Well-intentioned behavioral interventions are always educated guesses, so whenever practical, these interventions should be carefully tested at a smaller scale before they are implemented at a larger scale,” said Craig Fox, a behavioral scientist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who has written on nudges gone wrong. “Oftentimes our intuitions and predictions about what will work — even when informed by solid behavioral science — turn out to be wrong.”