UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The AI model was developed by the California Policy Lab at UCLA over the course of several years, using data provided by Los Angeles County’s Chief Information Office, or CIO. The CIO integrated data from seven different county departments, de-identified for privacy, including emergency room visits, behavioral health care and large public benefits programs from food stamps to income support and homeless services, according to Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab.

UCLA law professor and voting rights advocate Rick Hasen noted that the charges amount to felonies only if prosecutors can prove the mislabeling of the payments was intended to cover-up another crime — in this instance, a violation of either campaign finance laws or tax laws. (Hasen was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Talia Inlender) On a sunny January morning, in the windowless office of a nondescript government building, Jose Franco Gonzalez was sworn in as a United States citizen. There is not a lot of good news in immigration these days, with President Biden doubling down on proposals that would gut remaining asylum protections and former President Trump threatening mass deportations. But Franco’s story is a reminder that a better immigration system remains possible. His experience points toward a path for getting there.

“We all want to park free — including me,” said Donald Shoup, a UCLA urban planning professor. “The problem with parking requirements is that in some cases the required parking is so expensive that the developer never even thinks about proposing a development.”

Two Chinese-linked online marketplaces are shaking up the e-commerce market with extremely low prices, even as the firms face concerns from consumers about labor practices … Christopher Tang, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, said an American tax loophole known as the de minimis rule makes both companies’ low prices possible.

A new report by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law finds that same-sex couples are at greater risk of experiencing the adverse effects of climate change compared to different-sex couples. LGBTQ people in same-sex couple households disproportionately live in coastal areas and cities and areas with poorer infrastructure and less access to resources, making them more vulnerable to climate hazards. (UCLA’s Ari Shaw and Lindsay Mahowald were quoted.)

Transgender care for people under 18 has been a source of contention for state politicians in recent years, impacting a group estimated to make up less than 1.5% of the population ages 13-17, according to an estimate from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Published in JAMA Network Open, researchers linked brain chemistry from those who socially isolate to poor mental health, weight gain, cognitive decline and chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes and obesity. “While it is established that obesity is linked to depression and anxiety, and that binge eating is understood to be a coping mechanism against loneliness, I wanted to observe the brain pathways associated with these feelings and behaviors,” said senior study author Arpana Gupta, Ph.D., an associate professor and director of the G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience at the University of California in Los Angeles.

“Maintaining a generally healthy diet and weight will help keep breathing strong. If we become overweight, obesity in our abdomen can push up on our diaphragm, making it more difficult to take deep breaths. Additional weight also means that our muscles work harder to move, and therefore consume more oxygen. For people with lung disease, this can cause significant additional fatigue,” explains Dr. Russell Buhr, M.D., Ph.D., a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Health.

“The idea that a single person can in any meaningful way change the system beggars belief,” said Aaron Littman, deputy director of the UCLA Law Behind Bars Data Project. “I’m glad they exist. It’s going to be hard for that person to be very effective.”

Adam Bradley, who teaches English and African American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and specializes in the poetics of lyrics, argues even the ad-libbed ah’s and uh huh’s of contemporary rap somewhat reflect the dance that poets occasionally perform between musicality and making sense. But on the subject of Taylor Swift, he sees a sophisticated writer who sees herself flatly as a poet, though with humor. “She talks without irony on ‘Holy Ground’: Back when you fit my poems like a perfect rhyme. But evokes cliches — which can get used to critique her — in a way that make a cliche resonate, adding something new.”

“[The rise in charter schools] is a thread of the larger campaign of privatization,” said Abbie Cohen, a doctoral candidate in UCLA’s School of Education and Information Studies. “Those two things are happening at the same time, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”

With 710 extension looming, Pasadena homeowners sold homes under ‘hardship’ action, historian says | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A 2022 study by researchers from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies examined the impact of freeway construction on such communities. Their report indicated that the 210 freeway, situated north of I-710, primarily passed through African-American neighborhoods, resulting in the displacement of thousands of families.