UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report, this year subtitled “Pandemic in Progress,” reports that in 2020, films with casts that were made up of 41% to 50% minorities took home the highest median gross at the box office, while films with casts that were less than 11% minority performed the worst. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón were quoted in the coverage.) Also: Associated Press, USA Today, Chicago Tribune, The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, The Wrap, The Hill, HuffPost, Agence France-Presse and KPCC-FM.

UCLA’s CarbonBuilt team, led by Professor Gaurav Sant, is the first university team to win the global competition’s grand prize for their creation of CO2NCRETE, a building material composed of hydrated lime that can absorb carbon dioxide quickly, according to UCLA officials… Sant said his original inspiration for the technology came from seashells. “Seashells are made of calcium carbonate, which is natures original cementation agent,” he said in a statement. “We were really motivated by the idea of how seashells were held together. And that’s how we really set about to turn carbon dioxide into concrete.”

Casey Reas, an artist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who has dealt in NFTs for five years, noted they could be of particular appeal to content creators, whose images are so often replicated far beyond their control. “With things in the physical, material world, ownership is pretty clear, but with digital files, it’s always been sort of a fuzzy area,” he said. “NFTs allow one person to have clear, public ownership over a digital thing, like an image or a video.”

“They say qualified immunity is intended to weed out the most insubstantial cases, but I actually think it weeds out the most substantial cases, because those are cases where there’s otherwise evidence of a constitutional violation and the only way to get it dismissed is with a prior court decision that has virtually identical fact,” said UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz.

In precincts where Latinos constitute a large majority of the population, Biden won about three-fourths of the votes in Arizona, Nevada, New York, and Wisconsin; nearly two-thirds in Texas; and about three-fifths in Georgia and Florida (outside of Miami-Dade County), according to an analysis from UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative. … Given this history, Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas, the research director at the UCLA center, says he views Trump’s 2020 performance with Latinos mostly as a reversion to the mean after a low ebb in 2016. “It was going back to the historic numbers for the Republican Party,” he told me.

Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, cautioned that setting a strict threshold to lift mandates isn’t advisable and that mask mandate metrics are subject to new and emerging science. “If you’re vaccinated and if there’s low rates of community transmission, it’s definitely reasonable to not worry about wearing masks (outdoors),” she said. But when in a crowded situation, even if outdoors, it’s safer to keep the mask on, Rimoin said.

“Seeing that news is really exciting. Especially when I think about where California was back in the winter, when we were perhaps one of the worst states in the country. We’ve made such great progress since then, and it’s really exciting to see that happening here this spring,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:00 mark).

“It has been a success story for California to have gone from our, if you will, viral tsunami that happened after the back-to-back holiday season to where we are now,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley of the University of California, Los Angeles’ public health school.

While children are much less likely to have serious disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 than adults, says Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, their risk isn’t nonexistent — some kids do get seriously ill. … Additionally, COVID-19 is also (rarely) associated with something called multisystem inflammatory disease in children, which can have life-long consequences. “We wouldn’t want that to occur if we could prevent it,” says Dr. Brewer.

UCLA Internist Dr. John Mafi, who also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the university and as an adjunct for the Rand Corp., said much has yet to be learned about the application of telemedicine. “On the one hand it has benefits. You can triage. You can decide: ‘OK, the patient is not so sick they can probably stay home,’ or, ‘You’re having some serious symptoms … you should come in. That’s great,” he said.

“If you want to do something proactive right now, I would put eating a healthy diet high on your list,” says Dr. Emeran Mayer, a professor of medicine, physiology and psychiatry and co-director of UCLA’s Cure: Digestive Diseases Research Center. He says that plant foods (legumes, greens, whole fruits, a variety of vegetables), as well as fermented foods, support the richness and diversity of the gut microbiome. So, too, does limiting one’s intake of processed and fast foods, especially those that contain added sugar.

Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast said he thinks there is a lot of “wishful thinking” going on about office work. He said there is no evidence that bosses won’t eventually want workers in the office every day. “Maybe we wish we won’t be commuting every day, but there is no data that we won’t be commuting every day,” he said.

In a 2006 paper about the “liminal legality” of TPS holders, the UCLA sociologist Cecilia Menjívar explains that “the process itself is fraught with anxiety — especially around expiration and renewal time — because any wrong step, missed deadline, lack of information or an error on a form may result in denial and deportation.” Most TPS holders, she said in a 2017 report, work in construction, painting, cleaning, driving, cooking and child care. (Menjívar was also interviewed by Mother Jones.)

Owing back taxes is very common, according to Steven A. Bank, a business law professor at the University of California-Los Angeles, who specializes in business taxation, tax policy, and tax history. “I have to say if you were to if you were to restrict from the White House all the people who might be paying off taxes ...probably a lot of people in Congress wouldn’t be able to go either,” said Bank. “It’s not that unusual that someone would be paying off taxes on a payment plan of some kind.”

“The adolescent brain is primed for social and emotional learning, to explore, to interact, to take chances so they can learn, but it all depends on what we do to give them scaffolded opportunities in order to learn,” says psychologist Andrew Fuligni of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Days after the 4 August 2020 massive explosion at the port of Beirut in Lebanon, researchers were on the ground mapping the impacts of the explosion in the port and surrounding city. The goal was to document and preserve data on structural and façade damage before rebuilding, said University of California, Los Angeles civil and environmental engineer Jonathan Stewart, who spoke about the effort at the Seismological Society of America (SSA)’s 2021 Annual Meeting.

The new study underscores the potential dangers of using cannabis during pregnancy, said psychiatrist Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Cannabis Research initiative at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute.

John Rogers, a UCLA professor of education, says that if Beutner was going to leave, in some ways leaving now “makes some sense.” Beutner, who came to the position with background in finance and philanthropy, is not an educator, which was one of the criticisms of the decision by the board to hire him three years ago. But he has done an impressive job managing the district through the pandemic crisis, Rogers said: “His skill sets were best matched to the job before him, centering on logistics.”

Dr. Kien Vuu, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA Health, said years of experiencing hate and discrimination growing up in Chinatown put him on a path to poor physical and mental health. At 37, Vuu was diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes, which turned out to be a “wake-up call” for him. “I was ashamed of my Asian, immigrant heritage. It led to depression and anxiety, but also poor health – and I’m a doctor,” Vuu said. ”Our thoughts, our mindset, sense of purpose – all of it plays a part in our well-being. Hate has killed more people in this world than any virus.”

According to Michael Jerrett, a UCLA public health professor, Pacoima faces multiple challenges when it comes to air quality. For starters, the geography of the region, a valley, causes air-toxic chemicals, like nitrogen dioxide and ozone to settle near ground level. It’s like liquid in a bowl. That’s where small particles get into people’s lungs, where they can cause inflammation.