The FDA approval was based on the results of a clinical trial led by Dr. Karim Chamie, an associate professor of urology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. In a statement released by UCLA Health, Chamie said the treatment offers “a compelling alternative for patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options.”

Same-sex couples are at greater risk of climate change-related threats than their heterosexual peers, a new study has found. Because LGBTQ+ people disproportionately live in coastal areas and cities, as well as areas with poorer infrastructure and less access to resources, they are more vulnerable to climate hazards, according to a report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. (UCLA’s Ari Shaw and Lindsay Mahowald were quoted.)

The gender of your doctor may play a part in your prognosis: New research shows that hospitalized patients are less likely to die if they’re treated by a female physician … This is a troubling discrepancy, given that patient outcomes shouldn’t differ if men and women practice medicine in the same way, said senior study author Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa. He’s an associate professor-in-residence of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles. (Also: The Healthy, Medical Xpress, Independent and KABC-TV.)

“Yes, in a perfect world, maybe evening is best,” Matthew Freeby, M.D., endocrinologist and director of the Gonda Diabetes Center at UCLA Health, told Health. “But if we can’t get it in the evening, there are still benefits even at other times of the day.”

I recently had a chance to hear more from Kent Wong at the UCLA Labor Center, which is seriously alarmed about the child labor issue and calling for action. Wong’s graduate students say their fieldwork brought them into contact with kids under 18 in incredibly hazardous jobs, including operating industrial lathe machines, working in a logging factory without masks or goggles and roofing work that required them to labor for 13 hours a day and carry 80-pound loads onto the roof on their shoulders.

Richard Hasen, a UCLA law school professor, said the New York case does not compare to the other election-related charges Trump faces.

“There’s actually a shocking lack of transparency around exactly what this project covers, outside of providing interoperable, comprehensive cloud computing, which is essentially systems of data storage, data management, and sharing,” Ramesh Srinivasan, professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Al Jazeera.

The number of Black Californians has decreased for the time in decades, according to a report by the Black Policy Project out of UCLA. The study found that Black residents of the Golden State are also moving away from big cities towards more affordable places like the Inland Empire and Sacramento.

Experts argue that part of the problem is that addiction treatment has long been separated from the rest of the healthcare system. Richard Rawson, senior advisor to UCLA Integrated Substance Abuse Programs, said a major shift was the emergence of buprenorphine, a medication for opioid addiction that could be prescribed in ordinary clinics just like medicines for other chronic conditions.

Gary Blasi, a UCLA School of Law professor emeritus who studies homelessness, said the declining budget means the city will be able to temporarily house an even smaller fraction of the city’s population of 46,000 unhoused people. “It’s kind of disappointing, seeing that the plan is to continue to do more of the same,” Blasi said.

On the ledge of a concrete channel, he has built a temporary sanctuary at a time when so many throughout the region are struggling to get by. Roughly four in 10 renters in Los Angeles County live in fear of becoming homeless, according to a recent study from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs.