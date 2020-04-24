UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

To assist its efforts, BeyGOOD has formed a national partnership with UCLA, which is offering a COVID-19 Care Package that “includes resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” during the pandemic. BeyGOOD is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. (Also: Essence, Billboard, Vulture, People)

Herd immunity describes the condition of when almost everyone is protected from a virus because enough of the population is immune, said Dr. David Eisenman, director of UCLA’s Center for Public Health and Disasters.… “The idea of herd immunity is you don’t have to immunize everybody,” said Eisenman, who is also a professor-in-residence of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Those people who are not immunized gain protection just by the fact that they have less of a chance of coming into contact with it.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jennifer M. Chacón) A president has broad powers over immigration under the Constitution and federal laws, but they are not unlimited. At the very least, there must be a reasonable basis for restrictions on immigration. None exists for President Trump’s threat to temporarily ban all immigrant visa admissions to the United States.

Ships in particular have many duties carried out in the same place, and studying where clusters are found — and where they are not — can help inform what facilitates and reduces transmission, said Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles. Some duty areas may be less ventilated or more crowded, Brewer said, or staffed at different times of the day. And understanding how the virus circulated with those variables can help reveal how it moves through other close-contact spaces, such as hospitals, elder-care facilities and homes, he said. (Brewer is also quoted in The Daily Beast.)

Dr. Marc Suchard — a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles who is leading the study - said that it aims to determine whether the medicines make infections more likely or more severe — or, by contrast, whether they help protect against the virus. Suchard said he expects a preliminary report within two weeks.

“COVID-19 is really exposing some of the limitations or frailty of the food system in general,” Michael Prelip, public health professor at UCLA, told USA TODAY.

Drugmakers, already widely criticized for high drug prices, know they are under pressure to make Covid-19 treatments widely available and affordable, said Randall Kuhn, a professor at the University of California’s Fielding School of Public Health. “If [drugmakers] try to hold back these treatments, you will simply kill the golden goose,” Kuhn said. “You would not be able to defend the patent anywhere, and you would threaten the entire patent system.”

Mark Surrey, a clinical professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and associate director at the Southern California Reproductive Center, said determining how halted treatments will affect fertility is tricky and “sort of like trying to predict the future.” He explained that there are biological markers that help to assess fertility.

New research by UCLA scientists may help solve the question of whether our atmosphere was formed by gases naturally emitted by the Earth’s interior — through events like volcanic eruptions, for example — or was added later, perhaps due to comets colliding into the Earth soon after it formed. The study, by Edward Young, a professor of earth, planetary, and space sciences, and Jabrane Labidi, a UCLA postdoctoral fellow, was published in the journal Nature. Their work provides a strong argument for the second scenario.

(Column written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) With The Last Dance, the elements for something juicy and intriguing were obvious from the start. The world’s most famous athlete takes on the NBA’s most difficult task, winning two “three-peats” with the same team, in the same town during the same decade.

“Actually, a number of people are in the essential businesses — essential services — that have to work. But we tend to think that would be the people in hospitals, physicians, surgical nurses, etc. But there are a number of other essential businesses that tend to have a largely Latino labor force. Such as, for example, farm workers,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 15:50 mark).

“If you now load your coffee with sugars and other things that increase inflammation or you have coffee with that big muffin, then the anti-inflammatory or antioxidants in the coffee will not be able to counteract that at all,” said Zhaoping Li, a professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles.