UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Allergy season in L.A. | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Rita Kachru, chief of allergy and immunology at UCLA, told me that the pounding rain broke “the pollen into really tiny particles that will lodge into airways more easily.” Not only are there more sources of pollen, but the pollen in the air is finer and harder to avoid — hence the hay fever going from zero to unbearable in early April after only a few days of sunshine and dry wind.

California’s forecast and snowmelt flooding | Los Angeles Times

“Flows on many rivers draining the Central/Southern Sierra will double or triple (with locally greater increases) as temperatures rise,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted this week. “Some rivers will exceed flood stage, [and] Tulare Basin flooding will worsen.” (Swain was also quoted by ABC News.)

Dangerous drug xylazine spreading fast | Bloomberg

“It’s good we’re talking about xylazine because xylazine is important,” Joseph Friedman, an addiction researcher at UCLA, who has helped quantify the spread of the sedative in the US. “But we shouldn’t look at a tree and miss the forest. Fentanyl has ushered in a massive wave of polysubstance use.”

A tragic history of ‘wrong-place’ shootings | USA Today

“People are constantly told to be scared and to use guns to defend themselves, so we shouldn’t be shocked when this happens,” says UCLA law professor Adam Winkler. Deadly overreactions to "wrong place" events have brought tragic consequences across the U.S. for decades.

States also targeting gender treatments for adults | New York Times

Last year, Florida joined six other states in banning Medicaid from covering some form of gender care for transgender people of all ages. These bans affect an estimated 38,000 beneficiaries of the public insurance program, according to the Williams Institute, a research center at U.C.L.A.’s law school.

Quality of life in L.A.? Not so great | Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles County residents are feeling more upbeat today than a year ago — but not by much. Inflation remains a primary concern as people worry about losing their homes or feeding their families. Many residents said their quality of life had been affected by a homeless encampment. And they believe the pandemic’s impacts on L.A. life will be long-lasting. Those are just a few of the key takeaways from the latest Quality of Life Index, or QLI, a project of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that measures county residents’ satisfaction levels in nine categories. (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky was quoted. Yaroslavsky was also interviewed by KNBC-TV.)

Coachella’s artwork sets festival apart | Los Angeles Magazine

“Coachella is really the epicenter of popular culture in the world,” said Güvenç Özel, now a lecturer in the architecture and urban design department at UCLA. “It takes the pulse of the youth and what the youth is interested in. It is a fantastic platform for somebody like myself who already operates in a pretty experimental realm, that integrates technology, aesthetics and spatial understanding to really test out ideas.”

Mental health programs are part of gun law | Capital & Main

While the provisions for mental health care for young people didn’t grab headlines, school administrators and education officials are beginning to envision how this funding will move student well-being forward. “There are huge advantages to funding mental health. Hiring more social workers, psychiatrists, counselors versus hiring SROs [school resource officers],” said Ron Avi Astor, a professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.