Patients who have a female doctor are less likely to die in the days after being admitted to the hospital and less likely to be readmitted to the hospital than patients who have a male doctor — and the benefit is especially noticeable for female patients, according to a UCLA study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. (UCLA’s Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa was quoted. Also: New York Post, People, Newsweek and KTTV-TV.)

The report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that 93 percent of transgender teens from the ages of 13 to 17 live in states where there are laws or proposed laws “banning access to gender-affirming care, participation in sports, use of bathrooms and other sex-separated facilities, or affirmation of gender through pronoun use.” (UCLA’s Elana Redfield was quoted.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Folosade May) As a gastroenterologist and cancer researcher, my mission is to help my patients live longer, healthier, and cancer-free lives. A rise in the number of younger Americans diagnosed with colorectal cancer worries me — early-age onset colorectal cancer is expected to surge by more than 140% by 2030. But because colorectal cancer is preventable with early screening and detection, it’s possible to reduce the number of Americans diagnosed with this disease in the prime of their lives.

It’s estimated that up to 148,000 of the 2.8 million people who die every year in the United States go unclaimed. According to the authors of the new book “The Unclaimed: Abandonment and Hope in the City of Angels,” that number is increasing nationwide including here in Los Angeles County, where they report 3% or more of deaths go unclaimed. For the departed in this category, what becomes of their remains? (UCLA’s Stefan Timmermans was interviewed – approx. 2:00 mark).

“I think every right needs to be treated as its own. The truth is, exercising your right to vote does not lead to firearm fatalities in the kind of numbers that we have. Obviously, we have background checks for firearm purchases, at least many firearm purchases,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler (approx. 2:10 mark).

Janna Shadduck-Hernández, project director at the UCLA Labor Center, said she believes the policy will bring stability to the lives of thousands of low-income workers. A 2018 study from the center found that the vast majority of retail workers, many of whom are people of color, get their schedules a week or less in advance. “What this allows is people to organize their lives,” she said.

Rick Hasen, an election law expert and professor at UCLA, said most of the lawsuits are unlikely to win in court but “serve as a basis for fundraising and are trying to keep this issue front and center as a campaign issue.”