Quality of life drops for L.A. County residents | City News Service

High prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns are taking their toll on the quality of life in Los Angeles County, with a UCLA survey released Friday revealing the lowest level of residents’ overall satisfaction in the survey’s seven-year history. The Quality of Life Index … led by the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, dipped to an overall rating of 53 — on a scale from 10 to 100. (UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky is quoted. Also: Los Angeles Magazine, KCBS-TV, KABC-TV, KCAL-TV, KNBC-TV, KTTV-TV, KTLA-TV and KPCC-FM.)

Beverly Hills is watching you with thousands of cameras | Los Angeles Times

The decision to add cameras on the heels of protests was viewed by critics … as a response to the anxieties of residents unsettled by the sight of protesters taking to city streets to rally against racial injustice. “In a community where people perceive Black people and poor people as threats to their wealth … then people will respond with surveillance systems and strategies to protect what they have at all costs,” said Safiya Noble, co-director of UCLA’s Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, who wrote a book about how search engines can reinforce racial bias.

Tribes tap Owens Valley playa as national historic site | Los Angeles Times

“Overall, between 1846 and 1870, California’s Indian population plummeted from about 150,000 people to about 30,000 — a staggering loss,” said Benjamin Madley, a UCLA professor and author of the 2016 book “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe.” “Forced dislocation, disease and starvation caused many of these deaths,” Madley said. “But the near annihilation of California Indians was not the inevitable result of two civilizations coming into contact for the first time.”

California’s race for attorney general | Los Angeles Times

The attorney general’s job expands far beyond crime, said Sonja Diaz, founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and a former deputy under then-Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris. The state Department of Justice oversees the enforcement of environmental and housing laws and runs a civil rights division. California has also taken an important leadership role in recent years, she said, to fight efforts in Republican-led states that target reproductive rights and the LGBTQ community.

NATO must convince Putin he will not win | USA Today

(Commentary by UCLA’s Wesley Clark) On the Good Friday of the Ukrainian Orthodox Easter, the heroic Ukrainian defenders of the besieged city of Mariupol, named for the Virgin Mary, have defeated eight weeks of repeated Russian attempts to seize and clear the city. They have braved incredible hardship, fierce bombardment and repeated assaults. They have fought for their nationhood, their families, their lives and their future, as the city around them was destroyed.

College decision day is coming. Who should pay? | Washington Post

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Natasha Quadlin) As sociologists who study higher education finance, we have a keen interest in how students and families pay for college — including how Americans would like these systems to change. For the past decade, we have been conducting interviews with Americans to understand their notions of responsibility for higher education. Over time, we have documented sizable shifts in how Americans think about this issue. More and more support government investment in higher education.

Mask mandates: Should they come back? | San Francisco Chronicle

“It is important to contextualize that any research around this topic is going to be extremely challenging,” [UCLA’s Shira] Shafir said. “But the best observational research we have suggests that in communities where there have been mask mandates, we have seen lower levels of viral transmission.”

Managing fake reviews on Amazon | BBC News

“Regulators are … trying to tackle the manipulation, but it’s actually quite hard,” says Prof Brett Hollenbeck of the UCLA Anderson School of Management, who found that sellers solicited fake reviews for some 4.5 million Amazon products in 2020. “Given the importance that we have learned that reviews make for people’s purchase decisions, there’s a very strong incentive for a company to manipulate the ratings and reviews they’re getting.”

Does Putin read the news? | Business Insider

“When he started out in the early 2000s, he had a broad range of different types of advisors with different views,” said Daniel Treisman, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose work focuses on Russian politics and economics. “Now it’s narrowed down to these hard-line, Russian nationalist friends and advisors.”

Biden faces showdown over border policies | Bloomberg Law

[Supreme Court] justices on Tuesday will consider whether Biden can end former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which has forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to stay south of the border while their applications are processed … “It has effectively ended asylum access for thousands and thousands of people since it went into effect,” said Ahilan Arulanantham, a professor and co-director of UCLA School of Law’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy, which filed a brief backing the administration.

Does Disney crackdown violate the First Amendment? | Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald

Adam Winkler, a University of California Los Angeles professor who’s written a book on corporate civil rights, said he expects Disney to raise the First Amendment in any lawsuits. “The Supreme Court has said the government cannot take special benefits away for improper reasons,” he said, adding that this new law would be like prohibiting people from receiving public assistance checks if they dislike Donald Trump.

Florida governor, Disney and the First Amendment | The Intercept

Other First Amendment experts said the revocation of the privilege might not stand up as a retaliation claim because the privilege bestowed on Disney was not a typical benefit. “It gave Disney political power,” said Eugene Volokh, a professor at the UCLA School of Law. “It’s not like Disney got this normal government benefit. They got to kind of run a quasi-municipal entity.”

Experts continue to urge masking on public transport | Teen Vogue

“I absolutely advise continuing to wear a mask while in public spaces, which includes all forms of public transportation,” Dr. Shira Shafir, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Community Health Sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, tells Teen Vogue. “A high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical mask helps to protect you from getting infected and it protects those around you. That’s why the CDC continues to recommend it as well.”

Long COVID: Potential cause is surprising | Medical Xpress

A UCLA-led team of researchers studying the effect of the monoclonal antibody Leronlimab on long COVID-19 may have found a surprising clue to the baffling syndrome, one that contradicts their initial hypothesis. An abnormally suppressed immune system may be to blame, not a persistently hyperactive one as they had suspected. (UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang is quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

Community colleges to house at-risk students | Los Angeles Blade

One of the primary considerations is housing, especially for students of color. A study by the Williams Institute at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law surveying a majority of providers of homeless youth services said that youth of color reported to be disproportionately overrepresented among LGBTQ clients accessing homelessness services. Respondents reported a median 31% of their LGBTQ clients identifying as African American/Black, 14% Latino(a)/Hispanic, 1% Native American, and 1% Asian/Pacific Islander.

A kitchen-table solution to climate change | The Hill

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dana Ellis Hunnes) As a practicing dietitian for nearly two decades, I’ve helped thousands of patients on their trajectories to a healthier life. They all have the same goals: to be healthy and to participate in their own lives and the lives of their families. As a climate and food-security researcher and reporter, I share that goal to be healthy, and to see a healthy planet that allows my son to participate in his life and in his future.