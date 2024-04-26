UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Seeing a female doctor could be better for longevity, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine Monday. Both male and female patients have a greater chance of death or readmission within 30 days under the care of a male physician, but the risk is much greater for women, the findings show … “What our findings indicate is that female and male physicians practice medicine differently, and these differences have a meaningful impact on patients’ health outcomes,” Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, an associate professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and senior author of the study said in a UCLA press release.

Now new research may offer hope. A UCLA-led study of public health records has identified a vocabulary associated with events surrounding male suicides that could be useful in spotting individuals who need follow up care, and in improving public health messaging. (UCLA’s Vickie Mays and Susan Cochran were quoted.)

As a public university, UCLA offers a world-class film school education at a price that won’t saddle a student with heavy costs. Among ambitious offerings at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television is a recently announced extended reality and artificial intelligence research studio at the school’s downtown campus. Faculty includes many noted working pros who cover every aspect of filmmaking such as costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis. Screenwriter David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “War of the Worlds”) and Dustin Lance Black (“Milk”) are among the school’s many notable alums.

Greater Houston Latinos have played an outsized role in growing the region’s economy in recent years, according to a study published this week … The study, funded by Bank of America, found the share of Latinos in the Houston metro’s labor force grew by 39% from 2010 to 2021, compared to only 14% for non-Latinos in the same period. Researchers from California Lutheran University and UCLA’s Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture produced the analysis.

New research by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that because LGBTQ Americans are likelier to live in coastal areas and densely populated cities, households with same-sex couples are likelier to experience the adverse effects of climate change.