UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

An annual study of inclusivity done by UCLA showed efforts to improve diversity in film and television are on the upswing. Darnell Hunt, the co-author of that research, is encouraged by what he’s seeing and says it’s good for morale and for business. (UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramon was also quoted in the coverage.) Also: National Public Radio, BBC News, Japan Today and KCRW-FM.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Yalda Uhls and Jeremy Hsing) In the past few years, diversity, equity, and inclusion has become a front-and-center issue for Hollywood. Organizations such as the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media have been leading the way in demanding more equitable representation. But it wasn’t always that way.

During ABC’s Oscars: Into the Spotlight special ahead of the 93rd iteration of the famed awards ceremony, Dr. Anne Rimoin — a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health — spoke and detailed how the Academy was able to pull off numerous feats despite the current health crisis, including having guests go maskless for the evening. Calling herself a “huge movie fan,” Rimoin, 51, explained, “The number of experts who collaborated to ensure everyone’s safety tonight is bigger than the cast of most blockbuster movies.”

“Some people are taking the current slope of vaccines being administered and making projections, just extrapolating out that curve,” said Robert Kim-Farley, Ph.D., professor of medical epidemiology and infectious diseases at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “But I believe we are going to see the tapering off of that curve, not because of vaccine scarcity but because we have reached those who are willing and able to take it.” (UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted.)

Early findings from the UCLA Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project show that throughout the pandemic, infections inside the detention facility in Frio County have typically been followed by infections in the general community. Researchers found the same pattern at nine other ICE facilities that experienced large outbreaks — in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana and California.

“People are under the wrong impression. They celebrate that they’re vaccinated, and that’s wonderful, that’s great. But you still have to wait until your body actually produces antibodies. And the body needs two to four weeks to do that,” said UCLA’s Dr. Karin Michels.

What I miss most about alternative theater, the kind of work REDCAT and the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA specialize in, is the feeling of strange delight. That sense of being in the presence of the offbeat, of being tickled by novelty, of new sensibility dawning. … But while we wait for live performance to return, let’s at least remind our palates of the taste of the unusual. Robin Frohardt’s “Plastic Bag Store: The Film,” courtesy of CAP UCLA, and Elevator Repair Service’s “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge (In Progress),” a REDCAT virtual presentation, bring quirky lenses through which to see stubborn social problems anew.

Magali Delmas, a professor of management at the University of California, Los Angeles, says most people buy things based on five criteria: quality, cost, health benefits, status enhancement and emotional connection. She uses a related term: “convenient environmentalists,” for people who will make the green choice only if it doesn’t require sacrifice.

“I think that the conversation we’re having now about race, inequality and infrastructure at this level is new, and to me that’s encouraging,” said Eric Avila, an urban cultural historian and professor at UCLA.

Today, as millions of people with “long COVID” report brain fog and exhaustion that linger months after “recovering” from illness, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor emerita Emily Abel chases the history of fatigue through the centuries in her new book, “Sick and Tired — An Intimate History of Fatigue.”… “People think that if there’s no medical explanation, there’s no medical problem,” Abel said. “Maybe there will be a medical explanation — at a later time.”

Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, said that the short duration of the evacuation order and the size of the evacuation zone signaled that there wouldn’t be a high concentration of air toxins that could endanger returning residents. But he did advise that residents open windows to increase the air flow in their homes. “I wouldn’t be concerned about going back to my own house if it was the same circumstances,” he said.

Isaac Bryan, director of public policy at UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center, explained it for Vox: “We are talking about both reallocating funds and imagining a future beyond the institutions of policing that we currently have. Our current model of policing and accountability is rooted in punishment and was constructed as a mechanism to maintain slavery, segregation, and the protection of property rights. All of policing’s historic and contemporary functions have been harmful to communities of color and especially the Black community.”

Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the entertainment industry’s strict protocols are necessary because of the close nature of production sets. “It’s challenging on a film or television set where you’ve got actors who have to go to hair and makeup, and you have the grips and all the different people who are sort of mixing and in the same physical space,” Shafir said.

“Not all types of dissolved organic matter have the same effect on asbestos mobility,” said lead study author Sanjay Mohanty, an assistant professor at UCLA’s Civil and Environmental Engineering. … “Thus, by identifying the types that have the worst effect, the remediation design could exclude those organic amendments.”