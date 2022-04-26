UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Should we screen all 8-year-olds for anxiety? | Los Angeles Times

Earlier this month, an influential group of experts recommended that every child age 8 and older be screened for anxiety … Eight years old is around the age when most kids are able to read and reliably report anxiety symptoms, which explains the task force’s age cutoff, said Bruce Chorpita, professor of psychology and psychiatry at UCLA, who studies mental health service systems and treatment design for children.

Why do carbs give me headaches? | New York Times

It’s common for people to notice a headache coming on after eating certain foods, and foods high in sugar or refined carbohydrates, like a slice of chocolate cake or a bowl of pasta, are among the usual suspects. Such food triggers are often reported by people who have migraines, said Dr. Peter Goadsby, a professor of neurology at King’s College London and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Court ruling on the travel mask mandate | New York Times

“If it stands, there would be no ability for federal administrative agencies to regulate interstate transit in other ways in a public health emergency,” [UCLA’s Lindsay] Wiley said. Even in another pandemic or an Ebola outbreak, requiring travelers to quarantine would need Congressional action first, she said, adding that shrinking administrative agencies’ ability to issue rules “was exactly the kind of result the Trump administration was hoping to lock into place.”

How Elon Musk should run Twitter | Los Angeles Times

“I think Twitter should generally see its role as more like that of a phone company or an email system: providing ways for people to talk to other people (especially when they actively seek out such conversations) without controlling what the people say,” said UCLA Eugene Volokh.

Long COVID: Potential cause is surprising | Fox News

A possible contributor of long COVID-19 may actually be an abnormally suppressed immune system, and not a hyperactive one, according to a UCLA- led research group … “While this was a small pilot study, it does suggest that some people with long COVID may actually have under-active immune systems after recovering from COVID-19, which means that boosting immunity in those individuals could be a treatment,” Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA said in a press release.

Elon Musk revives dream of high-speed hyperloop | Bloomberg News

Significant hurdles remain before deploying a working intercity hyperloop. In the U.S., it would typically require a years-long environmental study at the state and federal levels. Alternatively, Musk could try to get some of those waived, perhaps by enlisting his considerable fan base among the general public, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the University of California, Los Angeles, Institute of Transportation Studies.

Mixing COVID vaccines may provide more protection | KNBC-TV

“For people who got the J&J vaccine originally, their protection was much greater if they get an MRNA vaccine as their second booster,” Professor Kristen Choi of UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and School of Nursing. Professor Choi also says if you got Pfizer or Moderna for your original vaccinations, consider switching it up for your first or second booster. “Any of the combinations are going to be safe. You can’t go wrong, in terms of safety,” Choi told NBC4.

COVID cases on rise in certain areas | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“I’m not exactly sure if there’s one explanation that kind of describes all those cases. But we are seeing … some cases increase in various parts of the country, thinking most recently to the Northeast, but now also in Northern California. In reality it’s probably a combination of things, as we start to roll back some of our public health measures,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:30 mark).

Can you trust a rapid COVID test result? | NBC’s “Today”

As soon as you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, do not hesitate to take a test, Omai Garner, associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told TODAY. In people who have symptoms, the rapid antigen tests have “good positive, predictive value,” he said, meaning that you can generally trust a positive result under those circumstances.

Trouble sleeping? How to snooze soundly | Consumer Reports

“Waking up once during the night to use the bathroom is completely normal,” says Abigail Maller, an assistant clinical professor of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at UCLA. But if you find that you awaken two or more times each night for restroom visits, try reducing the salt in your diet, Maller says, and avoiding fluids in the two hours before bed (while making sure you hydrate well earlier in the day).

French President Macron wins reelection | CNN

“Of course, Marine Le Pen is looking through the prism of her particular position. The fact is, this election was characterized by historically high abstention rates. And on top of Marine Le Pen’s score and the far right’s score, basically well over 50% of people in the first round voted for the far-left or far-right political parties,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas (approx. 2:40 mark).

Reimagining the future of health in California | MyScience

Will all Californians have a chance to enjoy good health in the coming 100 years? What steps can policymakers and health care leaders take to make that happen? These questions are tackled in a time-jumping research report released today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research … “What health and wellness looks like for our great-grandchildren depends on what steps the state’s leaders take now and in the near future,” said Ninez A. Ponce, director of the center and lead author of the report.