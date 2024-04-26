UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Nine rural California counties, most struggling with student achievement and teacher recruitment, are in teacher education deserts, according to a report released Tuesday from the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools … “We know that research suggests that teachers are more likely to complete their student teaching and also secure employment close to where they receive their teacher training,” said Kai Mathews, project director for the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools. (UCLA’s Annamarie Francois and Hui Huang were also quoted. Also: Jefferson Public Radio.)

Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the UCLA School of Law, predicts the court’s decision will be closer the government’s position than it will be to Trump’s sweeping immunity argument. But the justices are likely to find different ways of getting there, which means the opinion will take longer to write, and a majority will want further proceedings. (Hasen was also featured by Salon and CNN.)

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist who was not involved in the USGS study, said the paper provides “direct physical evidence” of atmospheric river activity more extreme than anything seen in recent California history — well beyond the Great Flood of 1862, which reconfigured the state’s landscape.

People who haven’t gotten Botox before may be particularly susceptible to counterfeit Botox if they’re looking for a discounted price, said Dr. Ladan Shahabi, director of cosmetic dermatology at UCLA Health in Santa Monica. They may seek out injections advertised on Groupon, or try to get care at facilities that are not properly accredited.

“It is reassuring that the law is capable of self-correction when human error clouds the process,” says Juliet Williams, professor of gender studies at the University of California-Los Angeles. “At the same time, it is profoundly disheartening to live under a legal system that continues to fail victims of sexual violence.”

Daria Bahtina, a linguistics lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, thinks ”lol” is a true linguistic chameleon ― and used a truly millennial comparison to make her point. “It’s been around for so long that its meaning evolved, like a Pokémon,” Bahtina told HuffPost. “And yet ‘lol’ clearly belongs to the digital realm that some people still find confusing.”

Transit agencies across the country are grappling with crime, said Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. “A lot of riders came back, but nothing to the pre-COVID-19 levels, and then you have a few well-publicized shootings, and that makes everybody nervous,” she said.

Nearly half of California youths from the ages of 12 to 17 report having recently struggled with mental health issues, with nearly a third experiencing serious psychological distress, according to a 2021 study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. These rates are even higher for multiracial youths and those from low-income families.