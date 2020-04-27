UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities. Money is also going to organizations like No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and more.

But the detente comes less than seven months before the November presidential election, when Democrats are clamoring to take back the White House. And it comes at the expense of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, said Tim Groeling, a professor of communication at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written a book on partisan divides and alliances. “The person who is hit most by this isn’t Newsom, isn’t the other governors — it’s Biden,” Groeling said. “It’s extremely persuasive, it’s extremely credible that [Newsom’s] saying these things about Trump. It’s damaging to the Biden campaign’s attempt to set out a contrary narrative.”

“I think that this is the time when people are maybe most invested in building their future,” said UCLA’s Emanuel Maidenberg.

“It’s anybody’s guess where we’re going to be. Everything is all speculation at this point. I do think that if we had a Manhattan Project-type of situation, you know, we would be doing better,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Smoking hinders the function of cilia, small hair-like projections that line the respiratory tract, which “beat up and out any kind of particles that are inhaled,” said Kathryn Melamed, a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Medical Center. Smoking also inhibits blood cells that would otherwise clean and repair damaged lungs, she said.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said face shields would be helpful for those who come in contact with lots of people every day. “A face shield would be a very good approach that one could consider in settings where you’re going to be a cashier or something like this with lots of people coming by,” he said. (UCLA’s Dr. James Cherry is also quoted; Kim-Farley was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

Dr. Chandra Ford, Associate Professor in the Department of Community Health and Sciences at UCLA and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice and Health, tells Inside the Issues that, initially, data didn’t seem to suggest high rates of illness in African American communities. “In Los Angeles when we first started getting data, the data suggested that the highest rates of COVID-19 infection were actually occurring in the wealthier communities and that seemed premature to me and my colleagues,” she said.

“Let’s see whether he can deliver,” said Karin Michels, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If tomorrow we switch to 70,000 [tests] then it still takes 20 months to test everybody once,” Michels said, referring to all 40 million Californians. “If you tell me 25,000 by the end of the month, well the end of the month is next week. They need to go higher.”

[Marcia] Santini herself tested negative. She works in the emergency room at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Her hospital isn’t seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients as expected, she says. “We’re not overwhelmed by any means. What we’re worried about is… people that are coming in… are really sick with other medical problems.… They wait so long until they’re at a point where they have to come in. And we don’t want that. We want people to know that we will protect them. We have great infection control policies in place right now in the ER.”