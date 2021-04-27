UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The ruling will profoundly impact the number of guns legally carried on the streets of New York, Los Angeles and Boston,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” “In these cities, only a handful of residents have permits to carry firearms,” he said. (Winkler was also quoted by the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Chronicle and Reuters, and interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” – his segment begins at approx. 9:50 mark.)

But that pause could be over as the pandemic begins to recede, said Jeffrey Simon, a visiting political science lecturer at University of California, Los Angeles. He said the return of crowds are creating so-called soft-targets: low-security public gatherings that are susceptible to mass shootings. “Last year there were fewer opportunities for people to target places,” Simon said. “Now with things opening up, there are more targets.”

“Of course there has been a great deal of lobbying over decades by the Republic of Turkey. They do not recognize these killings to any significant degree. Certainly not labeling them as genocide, which has certain legal implications. And prior presidents, even those who have promised when they campaigned for the presidency and promised that they would recognize what happened as genocide — they have been dissuaded from doing so,” said UCLA’s Ann Karagozian.

Dryness typically predicts a very active summer fire season in Western U.S. forests, said Park Williams, bioclimatologist and professor at UCLA. “But in order to have fire you need more than just drought. You also need fuel to burn,” he said. “And so in grassland areas, the fire season might not actually be so bad because there’s not a lot of whole new grass to burn.”

Cara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law, said restoring California’s waiver is crucial to the state’s efforts to fight climate change. “California has this fairly ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% by 2030. And an even more ambitious goal of getting to carbon neutrality by 2045,” she said. “It can’t do those things unless it’s able to tamp down significantly on pollution from vehicles.”

But that doesn’t mean people who don’t react to the vaccine severely are less protected, says Dr. Joanna Schaenman, an expert on infectious diseases and the immunology of aging at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. While the symptoms of illness are undoubtedly part of the immune response, the immune response that counts is protection, she says. “That is preserved across age groups and likely to be independent of whether you had local or systemic side effects or not.”

“It’s not black and white,” said Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, who heads pediatric infection control for UCLA Health. “A lot of this depends on your own risk tolerance, your family’s general health status and your values. It runs on a spectrum.”

“We are very fortunate in the United States to have access to the life-saving vaccines and we should take advantage of having that access,” said Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Kim-Farley was also quoted in a separate Los Angeles Times story about the next phases of California’s COVID-19 battle.)

“One of the reasons I think [the ACIP] decided to not have an age restriction on the vaccine is because the impact on COVID-19 deaths and ICU admissions is far greater if you make the vaccine widely available,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases and co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health, who was not a member of the committee.

Because of his experience as California secretary of state, “he knows the voting-rights history of this country and the efforts to disenfranchise people,” Laura Gómez, a Chicana scholar and professor at UCLA’s law school, told me. “Then, by virtue of having been to an East Coast school, he’s been exposed to [other Latino groups], and he needs to continue to build bridges to Puerto Ricans and Cubans and Dominicans and other Latinos.”

A high school course developed at the University of California-Los Angeles teaches students to use the coding language R and basic statistical techniques while collecting data from their daily lives to analyze patterns like their snacking habits and stress levels. The six-year-old course is now being implemented in dozens of schools.

The link between transportation and low-income communities has only been “sporadically addressed” on the national level, said Evelyn Blumenberg, director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA.