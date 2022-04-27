UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID symptoms may return after taking antiviral pills | NBC News

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles further theorized that the body may sometimes harbor coronavirus in locations that Paxlovid has a hard time accessing, such as beyond the blood-brain barrier. After stopping the drug, the small stores of virus could eventually cause a rebound.

Midterms and Biden’s border policies | USA Today

Chris Zepeda-Millán, associate professor of Public Policy and Chicana/o Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles … who wrote “Walls, Cages and Family Separation: Race and Immigration Policy in the Trump Era,” said that while many Americans don’t agree with immigration policies that separate children or detain families, those policies don’t drive voters to the polls, especially in a midterm year when voter participation is low.

Defiant exhibit by artist at museum he helped create | New York Times

The exhibition, “Raphael Montañez Ortiz — A Contextual Retrospective,” opened at El Museo del Barrio on April 14 and is scheduled to run through Sept. 11 … Chon A. Noriega, a professor of cinema and media studies at the U.C.L.A. School of Theater, Film and Television, said this show exemplified why specialized museums were important for broadening art appreciation. “We need all museums. We need every type of museum possible,” he said.

Politics of fear show no sign of abating | New York Times

The moral legitimization of violence is the focus of Alan Fiske, a professor of anthropology at U.C.L.A., and Tage Shakti Rai, a psychologist at the University of California, San Diego, in their 2014 book, “Virtuous Violence: Hurting and Killing to Create, Sustain, End, and Honor Social Relationships.” Fiske and Rai argue that people “are morally motivated to do violence to create, conduct, protect, redress, terminate or mourn social relationships with the victim or with others.”

A 2022 report published by UCLA showed that thousands of low-income Asian American households in California also struggle to obtain funding to keep their businesses afloat. The report found that only 11% of Asian Americans who applied for government aid received it. The rate of rent relief for Asian Americans was half of what the data showed for white households (21%) and Black households (20%).

‘Original’ Book of Esther not what it seems | USA Today

William Schniedewind, a professor of Hebrew Bible and Semitic languages at the University of California, Los Angeles, told USA Today the Hebrew vowel markings in the scroll prove it cannot be the original book of Esther. “The vowel markings on the (scroll in the video) weren’t even invented until at least the seventh century A.D.,” Schniedewind said in an email. That was hundreds of years after the book of Esther was written.

UC to offer free tuition to many Native American students | San Francisco Chronicle

The program, funded by a combination of existing state and university financial aid, applies only to federally recognized tribes … In California, there are 55 tribes that aren’t federally recognized, affecting around 80,000 people — the largest group of unrecognized tribal groups and individuals of any state in the country, according to the UCLA American Indian Studies Center. These groups are unrecognized because of treaties and policy decisions made in the 19th century as well as the 1950s and ’60s.

California’s economy and the war in Ukraine | Sacramento Bee

“Higher energy prices will dampen consumer demand, particularly for those households that have a higher percentage of their income going towards energy expenses,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, faculty director of the UCLA Anderson School of Management California forecast.

Schools must do more to support Black students | EdSource

(Commentary by UCLA’s Keara Williams, Gene McAdoo and Tyrone Howard) Despite decades of reform efforts, Black students’ educational experiences continue to be shaped by anti-blackness, the general or specific contempt for blackness, resulting in Black people not being seen as fully human and worthy of having their civil rights and humanity observed and protected.

The shift to reconsider how to best teach and assess students was a natural one for many faculty members amid the pandemic, said Rachel Kennison, executive director of UCLA’s Center for Education Innovation & Learning in the Sciences. Once classes moved online, faculty had to think of new ways to engage students and couldn’t rely on traditional methods for assessing them, such as in-person, closed-book exams.

Reports address future of health care in California | CalMatters

By happenstance, the commission issued its report just as the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research published another take on health care in California, concluding that even were a single-payer system to become reality, it would not be enough to make California a healthier state. Its report calls for defining “health” in a much broader sense than access to medical care, suggesting that “health and wellness include an understanding of the social determinants of health and are scaled for the whole state population (and) health is highly integrated with social needs such as housing or education…”

Affirmative action and education | Inside Higher Ed

The U.S. Supreme Court will this fall hear challenges to the admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on their use of affirmative action. Critics say the colleges should not be allowed to consider race. For Gary Orfield, that is not what the Supreme Court should do. A professor of education, law, political science and urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he co-directs the Civil Rights Project (a research center), Orfield is a proponent of affirmative action and a variety of other policies to help all students. (Orfield is interviewed.)

“We knew that greater restrictions were coming. UCLA actually reported earlier this year a study led by our researchers in the journal Nature Climate Change [that] found that this megadrought that we’ve been experiencing in the southwestern North America is actually the region’s driest in at least 1,200 years,” said UCLA’s Nurit Katz.

Russia may cut gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | CNN International

“I’m not sure if it’s the sanctions biting. It is true that Poland apparently placed new sanctions on Gazprom and Novatek, another gas company, so Russia may be responding to that … Russia is increasing the pressure, trying to intimidate the East European countries that are most dependent on Russian gas and other energy supplies,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

Fire season starts early in Southwest | NPR News

Officials in the southwestern United States say that the wildfire season appears to have started earlier than usual this year … “From a fire perspective, the dice are now loaded for another big fire year in 2022,” said UCLA’s Park Williams.

According to Dana Ellis Hunnes, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center, the answer mainly hinges on blood sugar. “When we drink too much alcohol, our blood sugar levels dip, and there is more insulin that’s been used to process the food and alcohol from the night before,” she explains. “Sugar levels get low, we feel hungry, and that seems to be the most likely explanation.”