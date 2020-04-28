UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Five filmmakers with one identical screenplay will result in five completely different looking movies. The look of any film depends almost entirely upon the vision of the director,” according to Deborah Nadoolman Landis, director of the David C. Copley Center for Costume Design at the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television.

But Jorja Leap, a social welfare professor at the University of California Los Angeles, who has been critical of law enforcement in the past, said the LAPD has shown restraint. “The community itself is enforcing stay-at-home,” she said. “The LAPD, thankfully, they have been working with communities, especially communities of color.”

“The Oxford study, as well as several other vaccine candidates are entering phase one trials, which is very encouraging. But these are very small numbers of cases, maybe about 50 persons that are being entered into these trials just to make sure the vaccine is safe,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 0:50 mark).

As Dr. Benjamin Karney, a professor of social psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, put it, this is another chance to negotiate. Couples new and old negotiate everything already. “Now there’s a new thing, which is how are we going to protect ourselves from the coronavirus,” he said. Is six feet okay, or should we do 12 feet to be safe? Do we get delivery only or go to the grocery store at off-hours with a mask? Do we agree to hang out after two weeks of not seeing anyone else or fudge the numbers a bit? “Couples who negotiate differences well will be at an advantage,” he said. “But couples who don’t negotiate differences well will have yet another challenge.”

“There is something very concerning to me about having more for-profit companies in rural health care,” said Jill Horwitz, vice dean at the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. “The more rural a hospital, the more people depend on it for lifesaving care.” Ms. Horwitz’s research found that for-profit rural hospitals were less likely to offer needed but unprofitable medical services, such as hospice and inpatient psychiatric care.

UCLA’s Executive Director of Counseling and Psychological Services Dr. Nicole Presley Green’s biggest advice to parents is to be proactive before there is a problem. Knowing what resources are available on campus, like student counseling centers, is a great step to being prepared. Similarly, making sure your young adult knows about their insurance information can help prepare them should they need to seek care at any point.

“It’s very complicated, when you have mixed messaging or misinformation being espoused by a president, and having mixed messages to the public. You know, all of this disparate messaging between different authorities and different groups is leading to a lot of confusion. And what that does is that it creates a lot of distrust of the health system,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on Fox News.)

“And the reality is that this was as clear as could possibly be in the weeks leading up to the devastating impact of the virus. But the problem that the virus has laid bare is the fact that we do not as a society have the capacity to understand and talk about why these disparities exist the way they do,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.

“They are repeatedly exposed to high concentrations of virus, often without any regard for proper infection control or social distancing measures,” said Peter Katona, clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of California Los Angeles Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

“People enjoy being in a stadium, I get that,” said Karin Michels, chair of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “It’s possible, but the experience will be different.”

“This is why we have poison control centers,” Dr. David Eisenman, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health says. “I can’t believe we’re even talking about this, but this president never stops astounding us. There is no scientific basis for injecting disinfectants into your body. It’s a poison and it’s incredibly dangerous.”

Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, a specialist in internal medicine, nephrology and pediatrics at UC Irvine and an adjunct professor of epidemiology at UCLA, reviewed Rodrigues’ piece. “I like this approach,” Kalantar-Zadeh said. “And 10% prior and current exposure make sense. I would recommend the serology testing for all communities, be it a working community, residential, church, etc.”

At the moment with SARS-CoV-2, other factors, such as our behavior, are more important for how it spreads. “However, right now during the emerging epidemic phase, human factors like travel and contact rates (due to shelter-in-place orders) are most important for determining the transmission rate,” says Marta Shocket at the University of California, Los Angeles. “When almost the entire population is susceptible to the virus, transmission rates are probably too high for climate to have a strong effect.”

These findings square with earlier reporting from The Williams Institute, a pro-LGBTQ think tank at the University of California Los Angeles, showing high numbers of unemployment claims among queer and trans people following COVID-19. Around 8.9 percent of all workers who filed for unemployment between March 15 and March 21 identify as LGBTQ, despite Gallup surveys showing that this population consistently makes up around 4.1 percent of American adults.

Dr. Tisha Wang, associate professor of clinical medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of pulmonary and critical care services for Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, explains why. “The pneumonia vaccines that are recommended for seniors are designed to protect seniors from the common bugs that cause bacterial pneumonia,” Wang wrote in an email. “Unfortunately COVID-19 is a virus and not a bacteria, so it is unlikely that the pneumonia vaccines would have a direct effect on someone getting COVID-19 and/or the severity of illness of someone’s COVID-19 infection.”

“It’s certainly disappointing. I think it’s worth pointing out that the drug, the trial, was stopped early, due to a lack of cases. So, it did not run to completion with the targeted number of patients. So I think any conclusions need to be drawn with caution at this point,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

“The number one point is that treatment is not stopping. If anything, treatment is more available because of telemedicine and telehealth,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Fong (approx. 2:30 mark).