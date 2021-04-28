UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Humans need pauses to regain energy and focus. “It’s important for you to take a break,” says Sanford DeVoe, a professor of management and organizations at University of California, Los Angeles. “That’s one of the great promises of vacation, is that you can completely sever ties.”

“The country is going through this racial reckoning, and part of that racial reckoning is understanding our history,” said Daniel Solorzano, director of the Center for Critical Race Studies in Education at UCLA. “We do have a racist history, and ethnic studies talks about that. They engage in that conversation. … We need to have those conversations.”

“I think it’s the way of the future,” said the UCLA neurologist Indu Subramanian, director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Southwest Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center. “Social prescribing meets people in the community where they are, and links them to social support structures.”

“There’s always been a push to get people vaccinated,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease expert at UCLA. The CDC’s updated guidance represents “more of a carrot approach.” (Brewer was also quoted by The Daily Beast.)

“As we learn more, we are going to update the guidance. This is an evolving science,” says UCLA epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin. “The guidance is really based on science and moving us in the right direction. The things that we know is that, for example, that the vast majority of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors.”

In the Los Angeles County jail system, the biggest in the nation with an average of over 15,000 inmates on a given day, 4,313 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. That’s more than any jail system or individual prison in the United States, though not the highest per capita rate, according to UCLA’s COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project.

According to Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, data shows that the vaccine’s efficacy is “substantially higher” after the second dose when compared to the first dose. “For example, if you look at the mRNA vaccines — the Pfizer and the Moderna — the efficacy after one dose ranges somewhere between 40 and 80 percent, so the protective effect of the vaccine is 40 to 80 percent, depending on how far out you are from when you got the dose,” he says. “If you get the second dose of either of those two vaccines the protective effect goes up to 95 percent — so you do get a substantial boost by getting that second dose.”

Martin Gilens, a political scientist at UCLA, praised English and Kalla, but was quick to add caveats: “It’s a very nice paper and solid work. Their findings suggest that even in this time of heightened public concern with racial inequities, Democrats are not likely to boost public support for progressive policies by framing them as advancing racial equality.”

“Many years ago, people thought maybe you would learn faster if you not only got things that you like when you did something people wanted you to do, but if you had some negative event right after you do something you’re not supposed to,” said Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, whose research focuses on autism and related disorders. “There was some data that people did learn faster, but the point was that once the negative goes away, the old habits come back.”

The meditation/mindfulness expansion “is not ahistorical,” says Diana Winston, the director of mindfulness education at the Mindfulness Awareness Research Center at UCLA. She notes that, in the development of Buddhism in particular, there have been several relatively recent waves of expanded outreach as teachings have spread from the initial privacy of monasteries. “But what hasn’t happened is this level of technology.”

UCLA Professor Emeritus of Law Gary Blasi says, “I don’t think there’s any way that the appellate court will not stay this order if asked to, and the order would not survive on appeal in my opinion.” That’s based on the court’s effort to intrude on local government’s right to balance where to spend its money, where to prioritize, and where to operate. Blasi, who’s currently a public interest lawyer, doesn’t think Judge Carter’s order solves homelessness because it’s focused on temporary measures.

But as UCLA professor Joanna Schwartz found in her police indemnification study, government officials are almost always indemnified against personal liability, meaning they suffer little to no financial risk even in the absence of qualified immunity.

Sarah T. Roberts, an information-studies professor at UCLA, tweeted that SNL is “promoting a dangerous know-nothing who already has a massive unearned bully pulpit,” adding, “Did he really deserve the reputation laundering?”

For many people, exercising strenuously on a full stomach can lead to reflux, hiccups, nausea and vomiting, said Dr. Daniel Vigil, associate clinical professor of family medicine and orthopaedic surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. But there are some people who can eat a big meal and experience no issues when they exercise afterward, Vigil said.

“What it exposed in our survey was the two Los Angeleses that we have. Those people who didn’t suffer economically actually did very well. They regard their quality of life much higher than those who did suffer economically. About 22 percent of our county residents say that their income went down a lot. And 18 percent said their income went down somewhat,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:15 mark).

“I’d say that there’s an incredible amount of leadership that I think this administration is showing, with this current plan. Not far enough, but it’s a step we need to be taking now, and it’s a critical step for getting us there. From the investments he’s making in green infrastructure, you know, this is going to help us get to a place where we have something like green for all, which was envisioned previously,” said UCLA’s Aradhna Tripati (approx. 3:10 mark).

“Concrete is one of these materials that we take so much for granted but is really responsible for the world that we see around us,” said Gaurav Sant, a civil and environmental engineering professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Sant is the founder of the concrete company CarbonBuilt, one of the Carbon XPRIZE winners.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow is director of the Ahmanson-University of California, Los Angeles Cardiomyopathy Center. “A variety of observational studies have found that lower vitamin D levels are associated with higher blood pressure and an increased risk of cardiovascular events. These observations resulted in hypotheses that low vitamin D levels may negatively impact cardiovascular health and that vitamin D supplementation could be beneficial,” Fonarow said.

I spoke to someone on the front lines who deals with these issues day to day — Jeannie Meyer, a clinical nurse specialist for palliative care at UCLA Health and president of the Los Angeles regional chapter of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses’ Association. … “COVID, if anything, has really brought to the forefront the importance of advance care planning, and making sure that not only are your wishes clear but that your loved ones know them as well,” said Meyer.

According to the 2021 annual Hollywood Diversity Report by UCLA, movie watchers in the U.S. have a preference for content with greater overall diversity, coupled with the most diverse slate of Oscar nominees ever with notable wins for Chloe Zhao, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn — all outside of the White diaspora - reporting and overt representation are helping field change. … Ana-Christina Ramon, the co-author of UCLA’s report said on the findings, “There is a clear underinvestment of films made by, written by, and led by women and ‘people of color’.”