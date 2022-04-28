UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Musk’s Twitter takeover; Who will protect users? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Safiya Noble) Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has triggered widespread criticism. Many people are panicked about the direction Musk will take the social platform. There’s a reason for alarm, but focusing solely on Musk ignores the crisis of monopoly control without accountability that characterizes much of the media in this country.

Omicron and respiratory infections in kids | Los Angeles Times

The primary reason for the increasing number of young children facing severe COVID-19 has to do with Omicron being six to eight times more infectious than prior strains, which leads to higher rates of infections, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor and medical epidemiologist with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

With drought, L.A. ‘cannot afford green lawns’ | Los Angeles Times

Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, agreed. “Lawns do well with about 30 inches of rain a year. Do we get 30 inches of rain a year? I don’t think so,” Pincetl said. Los Angeles receives about half that amount in a typical year. “So if you want to have water to drink, water to do all the stuff you do inside, bathe your children, do your laundry, using water on a lawn just seems foolish,” Pincetl said.

Poll: L.A. residents pessimistic about race relations | Los Angeles Times

That finding is not a surprise to UCLA history professor Brenda Stevenson, an expert in African American history. The last several years have been a tumultuous time in Los Angeles and beyond. “People feel unease about race across the nation,” she said. “They realize that the country is in an awkward situation in regards to race.”

Encouraging electric cars in rural America | KABC-TV

“The same Californians who tend to live in communities most affected by air pollution, including pollution from trucks and cars, and other kind of on-road sources, they’re the same ones that you would think we should be getting the access to the clean vehicles. But that’s not always the case,” said Colleen Callahan, a researcher from the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.

How climate change could change daily life | CBS News

The world is rapidly shifting — and the impact of human-caused climate change is increasingly evident. “We’re in a very different place now from where we were even just a couple decades ago,” atmospheric physicist Alex Hall, director of the UCLA Center of Climate Science, told CBS News. (UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein is also quoted.)

30 years after riots, how far has L.A. come? | Christian Science Monitor

Darnell Hunt, dean of Social Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, describes the changes since the early ‘90s as “kind of a mixed bag.” The LAPD is “a far cry” from then, but “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

COVID cases increasing in the U.S. | Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power”

“What we’re starting to see in many places here in the United States — we’ve seen an uptick in reported cases. We have to remember that because we have stopped the mass PCR testing that was giving us information in real time, we are now probably a little bit behind the curve,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 25:20 mark. Rimoin was also interviewed by KTTV-TV.)

Poll: Stressed college students consider withdrawing | The Hill

Gallup’s findings are consistent with other research, like a report by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) that found Black and Latino students’ education plans were disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That report, conducted by the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at UCLA, found that before COVID-19 vaccines were available, almost 11 percent of Latino students planned to cancel their postsecondary education plans in the fall of 2021, compared to only 6.4 percent of the total population.

Was lifting mask mandate in L.A. County premature? | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

“We’re far from ending the pandemic as a whole. … It’s really just premature, in my opinion, to lift up some of those mask mandates when the whole society finally got used to it,” says Yifang Zhu, aerosol scientist and professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Power and perception among Latinos in the U.S. | El Heraldo de Mexico

The almost 60 million Latinos in the United States accounted for 12% of the nation’s GDP in 2019 … but for more than 150 years, they’ve been unsure about their place in the U.S. For David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), this duality describes the contradiction between the reality and the image of Hispanics in the United States. (Hayes-Bautista is interviewed. Translated from Spanish.)