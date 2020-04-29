UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Almost every single patient I’m speaking with has insomnia,” said Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, a professor and vice chair in the department of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. “Especially now with Covid-19, we have an epidemic of insomnia. We call it Covid-somnia.”

Julia Heck, an adjunct associate professor at the UCLA School of Public Health, pointed to several factors as considerations, including demographics and whether those working at various plants differ in average ages, the ratio of male and female workers and the racial and ethnic background of workers.

“If employers knew about this option for their workers, there’s a lot of free money floating around, and it’s shocking that so few people take it up,” said Till von Wachter, a UCLA economics professor. “There are substantial financial gains and opportunities for workers in the current environment, and it’s just crazy that nobody’s taking it up.”

“Antibodies are only a part of the immune response to a virus. There are other viruses where antibody responses are clearly not associated with protection,” said Dr. Otto Yang, a virologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

More accurate ways are needed to predict how well people with hepatocellular carcinoma — the most common form of liver cancer — will do after a liver transplant, using a blood-based assessment of tumor biology to make those predictions, according to the university. The grant recipients are Dr. Vatche Agopian, an associate professor of surgery, liver and pancreas transplantation in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Hsian-Rong “HR” Tseng, a professor of molecular and medical pharmacology.

The method, described in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could give scientists a new tool for manufacturing gene therapies for people with cancer, genetic disorders and blood diseases. according to the university. “We are figuring out how to get gene-editing tools into cells efficiently, safely and economically,” said Paul Weiss, a UCLA professor of chemistry and biochemistry, bioengineering and materials science and engineering, and the study’s co-senior author. (Also: Scienmag)

“The virus, indeed, needs to reach a certain level. The virus will replicate in your body — that’s why it infects you. However, it does that very, very quickly. So you become contagious the same day, or the day after you become infected,” said UCLA’s Karin Michels (approx. 19:45 mark).

“Finding ways to keep workers attached to their jobs seems to be a very good idea,” said UCLA’s Till von Wachter (approx. 1:57 mark).