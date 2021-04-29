UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Pamela Hieronymi, a philosophy professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches moral responsibility and free will, pointed to the ethical theory of “contractualism” as a good framework. “We know we all have to find a way to get along, and that we all have to constrain our pursuits in light of other people,” she said. “So contractualism asks: ‘What rules would we all agree to if each person gets a symmetric say?’”

“I thought it was one of the most, if not the most, ambitious, progressive State of the Unions since the Lyndon Johnson era. I can’t think of another one that went this far. The question is… how much did he put on the table for negotiation purposes? How much is he willing to compromise on? How much are the Republications willing to compromise on?” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, associate professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the Biden administration faced “massive bureaucratic issues” to help address the border situation, such as the delayed confirmation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This is some good news here. We’re starting to really understand how much safer it is outdoors and indoors. So, if you are fully vaccinated, you can ditch that mask outdoors. You can run, you can walk, you can hike. You can do a lot of things that you could do before the pandemic,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Omai Garner, the director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, says people are still at risk for COVID, and although a vaccinated person has a low risk of contracting the virus from someone unvaccinated, masks still provide protection, especially indoors. He adds that when you walk by a stranger, you can’t tell what their vaccination status is, thus the CDC is moving slowly in recommending behavioral changes for inoculated people.

Despite both neighborhoods arguing against their respective projects, it was Boyle Heights that lacked the political resources to prevent the eventual construction of highways near its homes, according to UCLA historian Eric Avila. (Avila was interviewed.)

Jennifer Martin is a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Board of Directors. She said, “There is very little research in sleep and sexual health, especially in women, and this study adds a lot to our understanding of the negative consequences of poor sleep.”

The importance of these materials is reflected in UCLA’s 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report, which found that people of color represent only 25.4 percent of film directors and 25.9 percent of writers. Its 2020 TV report found minorities only hold 8 percent of studio chair and TV jobs, while across broadcast, cable and digital programming, only 24 percent of credited writers were minorities and only 22 percent of episodes were directed by minorities during the 2018 to 2019 season.

How P. restrictum makes restricticin has been unknown, but Yi Tang at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues realized that any fungus that makes restricticin would also need to protect itself from its own poison. They suspected that the fungal genes that encode restricticin might sit close to genes for a restricticin-resistant version of its target enzyme.

UCLA materials scientists have developed a class of optical material that controls how heat radiation is directed from an object. Similar to the way overlapping blinds direct the angle of visible light coming through a window, the breakthrough involves utilizing a special class of materials that manipulates how thermal radiation travels through such materials. … “Our goal was to show that we could effectively beam thermal radiation — the heat all objects emanate as electromagnetic waves — over broad wavelengths to the same direction,” said study leader Aaswath Raman, an assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.

Steven P. Wallace, Ph.D., a professor at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, was a leading expert on aging and communities of color, until his unexpected death last month. Wallace co-wrote a 2011 report on the health of aging LGB adults in California, focusing on people ages 50-70. Speaking to the B.A.R. March 3, before his passing, Wallace said researchers had to focus on that population specifically because the California Health Interview Survey data at the time yielded more uncertainty about the data for people over 70.

“A majority of patients with advanced colorectal cancer are treated with these types of drugs at some point in their treatment,” said study co-author Dr. Zev Wainberg, associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the early phase clinical research program at the Jonsson Cancer Center. “And when patients experience this type of difficult rash — which is very common — we have very limited options other than antibiotics, decreasing the dosage or discontinuing the treatment altogether.”