UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Which local areas face water restrictions? | Los Angeles Times

While some agencies can draw from other water sources in their portfolios, others are much more limited and may need stronger measures, said Glen MacDonald, a UCLA distinguished professor of California and the American West. “The strategy reflects the realities of California. There’s different water sources throughout the state, and different dependencies on those water sources,” MacDonald said. “If everyone understands how serious this is, and then they enact policies which reflect the reality of their specific regional area, that’s the best way forward with this.”

California: Exxon Mobil deceiving public on recycling | Los Angeles Times

Sean Hecht, co-executive director of UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, noted similarities to the ongoing challenges against opioid manufacturers, as well as the recent climate disinformation cases making their way through court. He also pointed to a lawsuit led by Santa Clara County against former lead paint manufacturers. The case, which was settled in 2019 after 20 years of litigation, “was seen as quite significant in establishing that there could be liability in a case like this,” he said.

How biofilters can protect waterways | Spectrum News 1

Onja Davidson Raoelison, a doctoral candidate in environmental engineering at UCLA, has been working to keep waterways safe. Her research and studies focus on green infrastructure and how wildfires impact water systems. “I think we all hear about air quality all the time,” she said. “Even at UCLA, we receive a lot [of news] about the air quality being bad when you’re not supposed to go outside. I never knew that the impact of wildfires on water quality would be an issue and how it impacts aquatic ecosystems and human health.”

Awareness and use of COVID treatments is low | Reuters

Among patients under 65, even fewer were aware of the treatments and had sought them, and rates of use were barely higher than among the older group. “More awareness of effective medicines for COVID-19 among the public and healthcare workers is needed to prevent serious disease and death,” said study leader Dr. Noah Kojima of the University of California, Los Angeles.

South L.A. was promised a resurrection after 1992. What happened? | Los Angeles Times

“Ultimately, South L.A. has not benefited from a lot of the economic gains and increases that the city of L.A. has seen in income level rise since’92,” said Deja Thomas, a researcher at the UCLA Labor Center focused on racial equity.

Medi-Cal opened to older unauthorized immigrants | California Healthline

“This is a key moment when you want to incorporate all these aging undocumented immigrants into the health care system,” says Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. If you let their chronic conditions go unattended, he says, they’ll just end up in the emergency room and be more expensive to treat. He calls it “a responsible way of investing.”

Not all dietary fibers are equal: Here’s why | Healthline

Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., MPH, RD, a senior dietician at the University of California Los Angeles and author of the book “Recipe for Survival,” says the findings of the study aren’t surprising. “Nutrition and how we respond to various doses of certain nutrients is not one-size-fits-all. We all have different metabolisms, different microbiomes, even different needs depending on our body habitus (size/muscle/fat, etc). So, it is not surprising to me that different people would react differently to a variety of fibers and their doses,” Hunnes told Healthline.

Can legalized pot lead to fewer opioid ODs? | Spectrum News 1

One study from 2014 found that in states with medical cannabis laws, opioid overdose deaths rose slower than in states where cannabis wasn’t legal. Some states used the study, which looked at data between 1999 and 2010, as promising evidence for opening up more medical cannabis programs, said Dr. Chelsea Shover, assistant professor at the UCLA School of Medicine. But when Shover’s team later took the same models and applied them to a longer timeframe — bringing in data through 2017 — they found the opposite effect. States with medical cannabis laws actually saw faster increases in their opioid overdose deaths, their analysis found. (Shover is quoted.)

Torrance car wash fined $800,000 for wage theft | Daily Breeze

Workers’ rights violations are common in the car wash industry … A report from the UCLA’s Labor Center found that low-wage workers in Los Angeles lose an estimated $1.4 billion to wage theft annually.

Flushing our best COVID data down the toilet | Slate

It may seem that wastewater is a strange place to look for SARS-CoV-2, since we think of COVID as mainly a respiratory virus. However, most people infected with COVID-19 shed virus in their stools, no matter the severity of infection. It happens even if they don’t have gastrointestinal symptoms, or even any symptoms at all, said Shangxin Yang, the assistant medical director of the clinical microbiology laboratory at the University of California Los Angeles.

Trans higher ed students and mental health | Los Angeles Blade

A new study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law conducted in collaboration with the Point Foundation, the nation’s largest LGBTQ scholarship fund, finds there are an estimated 218,000 known transgender students ages 18 to 40 in the U.S. of which more than half (55%) say that their mental health was not good all or most of the time while they were in higher education programs. (UCLA’s Kerith Conron is quoted.)

Amplifying voices of incarcerated women | KCRW’s “Scheer Intelligence”

Jorja Leap has spent much of her career as an academic and professor at University of California, Los Angeles writing about men trapped in America’s obscene prison industrial complex. Leap recently realized, however, she’d been overlooking another urgent issue that most Americans also neglect: the plight of women who have been incarcerated. In her latest book, “Entry Lessons: The Stories of Women Fighting for Their Place, Their Children, and Their Futures After Incarceration,” the sociologist and psychological anthropologist amplifies the voices of women and families who have suffered their country’s cruel crime policies. (Leap is interviewed.)

Will CDC approval for under-6 vaccine be coming? | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“They just submitted their data, so I think a lot of my colleagues haven’t had a chance to analyze it in great detail. What I understand in talking to some of our infectious diseases colleagues is that … the proposed vaccine for younger children is a two-dose series,” said UCLA’s Dr. Alice Kuo (approx. 1:10 mark).

New wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The mountain lions get the most attention, and as you say, that’s potentially reasonable because they are interesting and iconic animals of course. But they’re also the most at risk because it’s the smallest population. But really our goal is to reconnect the whole natural systems from the Santa Monicas to the areas to the north,” said UCLA’s Seth Riley (approx. 1:20 mark).