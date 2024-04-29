UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

For the second time in three years, an annual survey from UCLA measuring the quality of life satisfaction in Los Angeles County has reached an all-time low. “It feeds an overall sense that things aren’t working well,” Zev Yaroslavsky, the director of the study, said.

“They’re not only cute, but they do these amazing roles for our ecosystem,” [said UCLA’s Joseph Curti.] “We wouldn’t have coffee, we wouldn’t have chocolate, we wouldn’t have tequila without bats.” (approx. :35 mark.)

Ears are self-cleaning, and earwax should not be removed by someone without medical training. “It’s a very sensitive area,” Dr. Ashley Kita, otolaryngologist at UCLA Health, who has seen several patients with injuries from these viral cameras, said in a phone interview. “It’s the little spatulas on the end that’s the problem. It’s a small area, and it’s hard to have the same level of mindfulness [that a trained professional would have]. You can be jumpy if you touch something, and that’s often when injuries occur.”

It’s impossible to know how many lives Gail Abarbanel has saved. For decades, she has been singularly devoted to changing the way the world perceives and speaks about rape, and to helping victims of all ages heal from the trauma of sexual assault. After 50 years as director of the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, she recently stepped down. She’s not retiring, she insisted to me recently when we met for lunch in Santa Monica, she’s just forging a new path.

Nursing home operators often have multiple related companies that do business with one another, said Ashvin Gandhi, a professor and faculty associate at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, and they sometimes use “tunneling” practices to obscure true profitability.

Taking the stairs can also help build muscle. “Climbing stairs can be a wonderful mix of both aerobic exercise and resistance training,” says Dr. Tamara Horwich, a cardiologist at UCLA who focuses on women’s heart health.

There are several different ways to approach fasting, including the five-day fasting-mimicking diet. Also referred to as FMD, fasting-mimicking is “a low-calorie diet designed to mimic fasting without fasting,” explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in Los Angeles.

To calm my nerves, I spoke with Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, a pediatrician with UCLA Health. I was relieved to learn that babies, even those as young as Emma, appreciate time outside just as much as adults do. “It’s a great way to stimulate their development with new senses and sounds, smells, things to look at,” said Dudovitz.

What counted as historical or traditional? The open-ended nature of the terms seemed to invite a freewheeling survey of the 18th and 19th centuries. It’s “basically a fancy way of saying, ‘if men in power didn’t recognize this right as fundamental in ye olde times, we won’t recognize it now,’” tweeted Joseph Fishkin, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jared McBride, an assistant professor at UCLA, said there are several reasons why some Russian speakers accept the Kremlin’s propaganda after years of living abroad. “You have Russian immigrants who never fully acclimated — not just linguistically but culturally — didn’t acclimate to America,” McBride said. “They socially don’t hang out with people outside their Soviet circles and then linguistically didn’t learn English.”

“Like consumers everywhere, most mainstream audiences and consumers of media are going to prefer the lowest common denominator, that is, content produced in their native language, reflecting the country and reality in which they live, and readily accessible on their favorite app or streaming platform,” Michael Berry, director of the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, tells Time.

One counterpoint: In a study last year by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at the University of California, Los Angeles, about 52 percent of respondents ages 13 to 24 said they wanted movies and TV shows to focus more on friendships and platonic relationships.

About 300,000 youths ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the U.S., according to estimates by the Williams Institute, an LGBTQ+ research center at UCLA Law. It estimates that in Kansas, about 2,100 youths in that age group identify as transgender.