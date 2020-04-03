UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A framework for randomized clinical trials during outbreaks | New England Journal of Medicine

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Ron Brookmeyer) Clinical trials to evaluate investigational interventions are being implemented as part of the broader efforts to control the spread of an infectious disease and to improve patient outcomes. In such circumstances, however, it can be challenging to acquire the necessary evidence about the effects of the interventions to inform future patient care and public health planning, in part because of the unpredictable size, geographic location, and duration of outbreaks.

Who should you let into your quarantine orbit? | Wall Street Journal

As infections spread rapidly, many Americans are creating closed circles of family or select friends to form in-person “safety networks” where everyone sees only the others in the same group, says Benjamin Karney, professor of social psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. But forming these networks is complicated, since everyone has a different idea of who is trustworthy.

“Doctors sign up for this moment. It’s a moment when we have an opportunity to help people,” said UCLA’s Dr. Mark Morocco.

And though the “great outdoors” may be more distant than ever right now, small and mediated exposure to nature can still give us a lift, said Jon Christensen, a professor of environmental studies at the University of California at Los Angeles. Even photos of tree-lined mountains and wildlife documentaries can yield a health payoff; so can sitting in a park for 20 minutes. “There does seem to be a dose-response curve,” he said.

“Even if you test them, they could be incubating for up to 14 days,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UCLA who is involved with a COVID-19 research study in Los Angeles. “They would need to be in complete isolation, put in an isolation chamber — meaning no contact with anybody — for 14 days prior. They wouldn’t be allowed to have contact with anybody during that period, or while they’re playing. That’s the science of it. But I don’t see that happening. These people have families, friends. They might need to get groceries.” (Rimoin was also quoted in GQ and interviewed on NPR, approx. 20:30 mark.)

“The data have actually been pretty consistent across lots of different countries. Initially, people were very focused on mortality rates, and death rates in young adults are low pretty much everywhere you look. And I think people interpreted that to mean that young adults were not getting infected, and were not getting severely ill. As more data came out about hospitalizations and infection rates, we learned that was not the case,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

Sleepaway camp is increasingly unlikely | Forward

“The opposite of social distancing is summer camp,” said Dr. Deborah Lehman, a professor of pediatrics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine… Indeed, camps have often had to deal with such outbreaks, such as the swine flu epidemic in 2009. “They do a really good job, when there are outbreaks, of controlling the outbreak — they know who the infected people are and who they’re interacting with,” Lehman said. “They have an advantage, I think, over day camps and school situations.”

“There has been worse COVID-19 in patients on treatment for some chronic diseases like hypertension, but it’s impossible right now to separate whether this is due to the underlying disease versus the drugs being used,” explained Dr. Otto O. Yang, a professor of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Healthline.

Remembering John Baldessari | Artforum

(Remembrance written by UCLA’s Catherine Opie) John Baldessari was a major figure in my life; his dedication to art and to our world stretched far beyond even his impressive physical height. I knew John for more than thirty years and was fortunate to teach alongside him at the University of California, Los Angeles, and to serve with him on the board of our city’s Museum of Contemporary Art, along with Barbara Kruger and Ed Ruscha.

Ann Carlson, co-director of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said the Trump administration’s less aggressive rules “don’t make legal sense.” She noted that agencies will need to defend their decision to scrap a “well-reasoned” set of climate and air protections, especially when automakers are hungry for more well-defined standards. “Strong government regulation is the only way to bend the tip of the curve in the transportation sector.”