UCLA Health takes over West Hills Hospital | Los Angeles Daily News

UCLA Health completed the acquisition of a West Hills hospital on March 28, according to UCLA representatives. The 260-bed West Hills Hospital and Medical Center has been renamed UCLA West Valley Medical Center. “This acquisition represents a strategic investment in our community and our mission,” said Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System in a statement.

The must-see movies at UCLA’s Festival of Preservation | Los Angeles Times

Hello preservation, my old friend. I’ve come to talk of you again. It’s not just any film conservation project that’s compelled my attention but UCLA’s justly acclaimed Festival of Preservation. Unspooling from Friday through the weekend, it’s one of the great events on the Los Angeles movie calendar and, even in its 21st biennial edition, still as exciting and groundbreaking as ever.

UCLA: the first U.S. university to have a mariachi group | CNN en Español

Mexican tradition is safeguarded in Los Angeles. At least that's the case for mariachi, which has found one of its many homes at UCLA, its first within a U.S. university. (Translated from Spanish; UCLA’s Jesús Guzmán, Carlos Oliva and Elias Rodriguez were interviewed for the video.)

Housing market gets even better for sellers, even worse for buyers | Fortune

A bombshell hit the real estate industry with the National Association of Realtors’ recent $418 million settlement … “There are winners and losers here,” Mark Karlan, a lecturer in finance, real estate, and law at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Fortune. “This isn’t an unequivocal win across the board.”

How California’s fire season might shape up this year | New York Times

After the wet winter, vegetation in the state isn’t as parched as it would be during a drought, so wildfire activity is likely to be pretty low in the spring and early summer, Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an online briefing this week.

California gives out fentanyl test strips amid rise in deaths | Bloomberg

“It’s a good step,” said Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor in residence at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “No one solution is going to solve the overdose crisis, but test strips, along with the naloxone and other strategies, are an important part of the solution.”

Anger over California’s fast-food minimum wage is hard to stomach | MSNBC

According to Tia Koonse, legal and policy research manager at the UCLA Labor Center, well over half of California’s fast-food workers are people of color and over 25.

Donald Trump could be denied access to juror identities at trial | Newsweek

University of California, Los Angeles law professor Harry Litman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that Merchan had come up with a good way to stop Trump from disrupting the case. “There’s always the question of how to regulate Trump, and what threats short of jail to impose. Merchan comes up with a good one: If Trump doesn’t control himself, he will lose access to juror names at trial. That’s a real strategic disadvantage,” Litman wrote.

Should you use a water flosser or dental floss? | NBC’s ‘Today’

But some people get better results with a water flosser than with string dental floss. And, if you think there’s a chance it might help you actually keep up this daily habit, you should give water flossing a shot, dentists say … “It uses water to clean out the area around the gum line of the tooth,” adds Dr. Erin Lobo-Marwah, group practice leader at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Overexposure distorted the science of mirror neurons | Quanta Magazine

“This was the first example demonstrating the existence of mirror neurons in complex social brain areas,” said Emily Wu, an adjunct assistant professor of neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.