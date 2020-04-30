UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

This fall, UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music plans to offer a new bachelor of arts in music history and industry, focusing on the sociocultural and theoretical contexts of music-making. The program builds upon the school’s existing B.A. in musicology and highly popular music industry minor. It will include a yearlong capstone course that allows students to develop music industry-focused projects with faculty guidance and an internship component that leverages the university’s location in L.A.

As George Slavich, director of the Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research at UCLA explained, humans are like pack animals, and when we go into isolation, we get lonely. “That’s really important in terms of the body’s assessment of risk, because being alone means you’re much more vulnerable to threats,” Slavich said. “Your brain needs to be on high alert to make sure that you quickly identify any threats in the environment, because you’re compromised.”

“The U.S. does not have a national health insurance system. We have a patchwork of different types of insurance policies. That includes employer-based… and then we have public sources of coverage. Public sources of coverage are based on eligibility,” said UCLA’s Naderah Pourat (approx. 2:50 mark).

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan Fielding) The scientific situation regarding COVID-19 is very fluid, with pharmaceutical companies testing every potential treatment that could possibly affect the course and/or severity of the disease. At this point, remdesivir is the only anti-viral medication with some (early unrandomized) trials reporting even limited positive effects. However, these trials have been conducted on a small number of patients.

While some criminal attorneys and works of fiction (including a past “Riverdale” episode) would argue otherwise, “there is no such thing as a ‘murder gene,’” said Dr. Carrie Bearden, professor at UCLA’s Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences. “It’s not like Huntington’s disease, where there’s a single gene that causes the disorder, and you can do a genetic test to find if a person has that specific mutation and will, at some point, develop those symptoms,” she explained.

Dr. Sarah Kate McGowan, an assistant clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggested coming up with coping statements to help you get through dark moments. This might be something like, “I can take this one day at a time” or “This is frightening, and I can handle it.” You can even write these statements on index cards to refer to when you find yourself back in the negativity loop, she said.

Dr. Nader Pouratian implanted matchbook-sized devices into the brains of four blind volunteers more than two years ago. Since then, the participants in the neurosurgeon’s pioneering study have visited his UCLA lab each week to let him hone a system that could give them a rudimentary form of vision. Pouratian hoped to expand his experiment next year to include dozens of people around the country, and eventually make the treatment available to blind people everywhere. Then the coronavirus came along.

“We don’t have enough information, because we don’t have enough testing in place.… I’m saying the same thing that you’ll hear basically every epidemiologist and expert in this field say,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin is also quoted in Los Angeles Times.)

Labor experts say workers can talk to their coworkers about what they’ve noticed and questions they have about health and safety issues. “If there’s any overarching principle … it would be: Don’t go it alone,” said Linda Delp, director of the UCLA Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program.

[I]t is not possible to remotely assess children using the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, a gold-standard diagnostic technique, notes Catherine Lord, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles and the test’s co-creator. “It is based on social interaction with a person who is in front of you,” Lord says. Clinicians should instead direct parents of children with suspected autism to sources of information and offer practical tips, she says.

“Their appearance changes substantially between the two days, so much so that it’s quite difficult to connect the dots,” David Jewitt, professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and leader of one of two teams that photographed Comet Atlas with Hubble, said in a NASA statement.

Zhu Yifang, associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua that as related data in the studies are limited, it is uncertain whether the results can be globally verified. Meanwhile, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the coming hot spells in the Northern Hemisphere might reduce the virus, Zhu said, adding that it also remains unknown whether the pandemic will stage a comeback during winter, becoming seasonal.

“The good news is, there has been a lot of research in the last 15 years, since mobile technology has entered our lives with a huge force. And there’s a lot of positive findings on how media impacts kids,” said UCLA’s Yalda Uhls (approx. 1:25 mark).

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, much like influenza, and while there’s not a vaccine for it, there are ways to cope. The precautions used to fight influenza are the same ones that people should be using to stave off coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, said Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.