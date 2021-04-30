UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Laura Gómez) As the preliminary 2020 census results continue to trickle out, one statistic may be surprising. The numbers are certain to show that the second-largest racial category in the United States is “other,” after “white.” And upwards of 97% of those who self-classify as “other” will in all probability be Latinos. In the 2020 census, Latinos are expected to account for more than 20% of the U.S. population — more than 60 million people. But why do so many Latinos choose “other”?

But as the virus spread, nurses also acted as death doulas and tech support on Zoom calls, as well as helping handle patients’ belongings, which they knew could be precious to family members. “Any little thing can mean so much,” said Valerie Ewald, an intensive care nurse at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, who added that, after her father died a few years ago, she kept her visitor’s pass from the hospital.

“This study is special because we were able to link the birth records of women who gave birth all over California to the cancer registry,” UCLA’s Dr. Beate Ritz said. “In California we are actually using almost a quarter of all the pesticides that are being used in the U.S.”

Overseas Chinese workers are often caught in a complex chain of brokers, subcontractors and employers in China and abroad. “These workers fall through the cracks of national labor laws. When they are overseas, they are practically in legal limbo,” said Ching Kwan Lee, a sociologist at UCLA.

Deborah Nadoolman Landis, who designed the costumes for “Raiders,” said that when she first met Mr. Powell he offered his gratitude for creating the costume template for the Jones franchise. “He knelt when he was introduced to me, looked up at me and said, ‘Thank you,’” said Dr. Landis, chair of the David C. Copley Center for Costume Design at the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television. “How could I not want to marry that man?”

But the emerging focus on gun safety “is really an important effort,” says [UCLA’s] Adam Winkler, author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.” “We can talk about gun control and gun regulation until we’re blue in the face, but there’s always going to be a lot of guns in America. They are here to stay. ... [But] many of our gun problems can be lessened or reduced by responsible gun ownership.”

The poll’s findings echo those published this month by UCLA about L.A. County residents’ satisfaction with their quality of life. That survey found that education had slipped in the rankings, with more than three-quarters of parents expressing a belief that children had been “substantially hurt” academically or socially by being away from school and taking part in distance learning during the last year.

“To be getting into a yellow tier is our lowest tier in California. So, that’s good news. It means that we’re going to be at less than two cases per hundred thousand, with an overall positivity rate in our testing of less than two percent. And it means that we’re going to be able to do a lot more things,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 24:15 mark).

“Our research showed that more Latinos in California cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election than ever before,” said founder of the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Initiative, Sonja Diaz. … “This recall is really about a referendum of how we reopen; how our elected leaders including at the top, the governor, is able to ensure that people are having access to things to keep them not only safe, but making sure the world’s fifth largest economy can continue to thrive.”

“[Y]ounger individuals, people between the ages of 18 and 34, are really driving ongoing transmission right now. So, if you look at California, where we’re doing incredibly well, people between the ages of 18 and 49 account for about 60% of all our cases. And nationally, 18- to 34-year-olds are over half of all the cases. So, really, we need young people to step up, to really stop the transmission of this virus,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

By repeatedly bouncing radar off the planet’s surface over the last 15 years, a UCLA-led team has pinned down the precise length of a day on Venus, the tilt of its axis and the size of its core. The findings are published today in the journal Nature Astronomy. “Venus is our sister planet, and yet these fundamental properties have remained unknown,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a UCLA professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences who led the research. (Also: Space Daily.)

“Boldness is a useful, easy word,” says Kenta Uchida, a behavioral ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. But it doesn’t capture all the reasons why a squirrel might ignore you as you get close. (After all, we only recently began recognizing complex PTSD-like symptoms, and behaviors, in wild animals that have survived predator attacks.) Uchida has tried to gain some insight with field studies.

“You need to supply the brain and body with all the essentials, but no excess,” says Zhaoping Li, chief of clinical nutrition at the University of California at Los Angeles. Too much food forces your body’s resources toward digestion, not key cognitive functioning. But “if you’re hungry, you’re not going to be able to concentrate, or you’re going to become hangry or tired,” Li says. “You don’t want to be salivating over chicken Parmesan.”

For Hal E. Hershfield, a psychologist at UCLA Anderson School of Management, procrastination may be due to the disconnect that we feel between our present and future self. “When making long-term decisions, [people] tend to fundamentally feel a lack of emotional connection to their future selves,” says Hershfield. “So even though I know on some fundamental level in a year’s time, I’ll still be me, in some ways I treat that future self as if he’s a fundamentally different person, and as if he’s not going to benefit or suffer from the consequences of my actions today.”

The result has been thousands of evictions filed against Texans who would have been protected in other states — all at a time when their elected officials described them as a top priority. Public health has faltered, too, with a UCLA study projecting nearly 4,500 excess deaths and 150,000 excess coronavirus cases in Texas because evicted people were forced to move in with friends and family or into homeless shelters.