UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world's news media.

“If the idea is to reduce the number of people on the street, definitely the fastest way to do that is money and not this incredibly complex system that we have built up primarily to help people with serious disabilities,” said lead author Gary Blasi, a professor emeritus in the UCLA School of Law. (UCLA’s Sam Tsemberis was also quoted.)

“While we knew warming was having an impact on the Colorado Basin’s water availability, we were surprised to find how sensitive the basin is to warming compared to other major basins across the western U.S., and how high this sensitivity is in the relatively small area of the basin’s crucial snowpack regions,” Benjamin Bass, a hydrologic modeler at the University of California, Los Angeles, and lead author of the study that revealed the river’s loss, said in a press release.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who wasn’t part of the study but specializes in weather in the U.S. West, said, “I would not be surprised if 2023 was the coldest, snowiest winter for the rest of my own lifetime in California.” And given climate change it’s even more of a sure thing that winter was likely the coldest that most Californians will experience in the rest of their lives, Swain said.

Dr. Nisha Viswanathan is the program director of the UCLA Health Long COVID Program. Since opening in 2022, she’s seen an influx of patients, including Rountree, who come in exasperated, searching for answers and relief. (Viswanathan was quoted.)

The revised USPSTF recommendations shed light on two major issues: addressing health inequities in breast cancer and ensuring all women can benefit from advances made in screening technologies, Dr. Joann Elmore of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Dr. Christoph Lee of the University of Washington School of Medicine, wrote in a joint editorial published Tuesday in the journal JAMA.

Chelsea Shover, assistant professor of medicine at UCLA, said that the state’s naloxone distribution efforts have been incredibly important in arming people at the front lines of the opioid crisis with a life-saving medication that they might not otherwise be able to afford. “It enables naloxone to get into the hands of people who are most likely to be able to respond in the event of an overdose,” Shover said.

Despite the impact that social connection has on our well-being, research on adult friendships is scant, and even harder to come by when considering friendships between men and women. “We focused so long on romantic relationships to the exclusion of other relationships that we simply don’t have basic data,” said Jaimie Krems, a social psychologist at UCLA and director of the university’s new Center for Friendship Research.

Using census data, a report out of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute examined Afro Latinos in the U.S., including the group’s unique trends in education, employment and homeownership compared to non-Black Latinos in the country. The report, published last year, highlighted the importance of racial status in bringing visibility to the inequities that affect Latino communities.

A 2018 UCLA Anderson report found that Walmart produced 3.5 million tons of food waste, or about $2.6 trillion in annual cost and a $7.4 billion loss for Walmart’s bottom line.