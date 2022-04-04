UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Poet and UCLA professor Harryette Mullen says, think of the poem you’re reading like a movie you’re directing. “What colors would you use? What kind of setting would there be? Can you imagine the speaker? Does the speaker seem to be male or female or both or neither or indeterminate? What might the speaker be wearing?”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Kenrik Duru) When the Omicron surge threatened to overwhelm hospitals and the number of infections greatly exceeded the quantities of anti-Covid therapies that might help keep people out of the hospital, the need to prioritize individuals at the highest risk was clear. Yet controversy quickly arose around what attributes — including race — might be used to evaluate risk and prioritize access to scare resources.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Shane Phillips and Dana Cuff) Housing politics in the state seem to be caught in a vicious circle. In poor and working class communities, solutions that focus on supply raise concerns over gentrification, displacement, and local control, while in affluent neighborhoods, homeowners with not-in-my-backyard politics dominate the conversation. Meanwhile, solutions that focus on tenants’ rights or expanding subsidies raise concerns over government spending, property rights, and its dampening effects on production.

According to UCLA’s Institute on Inequality and Democracy, more than 500,000 residents in L.A. County are behind on their March rent. Many in the region have struggled to find any work at the onset of the pandemic and struggled to scrape enough for rent.

“Even by midcentury, some places are seeing a doubling or tripling” of risk, said Daniel L. Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and another author of the study. “That’s not that far in the future, and that’s not that much more additional warming than we’ve already seen.” (Also: Associated Press, ScienceDaily and Scienmag.)

“We’re further and further polarizing and fragmenting, so that blue states and red states are becoming not only a little different but radically different,” said Jon Michaels, a law professor who studies government at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Spending money on unproven technologies and research can be risky for companies for many reasons, so risk-averse managers tend to under-innovate, says Siew Hong Teoh, the Lee and Seymour Graff endowed professor at UCLA Anderson School of Management, one of the study’s researchers. But she and her fellow researchers found that market overvaluation can change that dynamic, making managers more willing to take ambitious bets or even embrace what researchers call “moonshots” — projects that have big potential long-term payoffs but may be seen as long shots.

“If it is effective, [CAR-T] is a one dose therapy — once and done,” says Yvonne Chen, a scientist at UCLA who designs CAR-T cells. Factoring in the total cost of medical care, “it is far more economically efficient compared to having three, four, five lines of therapies that eventually fail or fail from that start.”

While there could be some short-term positives, “in the long run it’s going to hurt our economy” if housing costs stay so high that they put artificial constraints on the population, said Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA. “We’re robbing ourselves from growing in a positive way,” Ong said. “It’s not a desirable outcome.”

The Fight for $15 report, which was compiled by researchers from UC Berkeley and UCLA, contends that calling 911 is an inadequate recourse for complex societal problems.… The franchisor — or the corporate company — is not liable for what happens at individual sites, noted Saba Waheed, research director at the UCLA Labor Center and lead author of the study, exacerbating the question of who is ultimately responsible for worker welfare and safety.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with a collective population of 73 million, have limited economic growth due to limited natural resources, harsh climates and less efficient infrastructure, according to UCLA business administration professor Christopher Tang. “China imports [from these countries] crude oil, petroleum gas and metals to China. In exchange, Central Asia imports apparel, electrical machinery, cars and equipment from China.”

More than 58,000 transgender teenagers who are transitioning are at risk of losing access to their medical care, according to a report from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law’s Williams Institute. The effects of these bills and laws would be devastating.

“We know that just a microscopic, teeny tiny crumb that is one seventieth of a slice of bread is enough to damage the intestines of someone with celiac,” Janelle Smith, MS, RDN, CEDS, an outpatient dietitian at UCLA Health Division of Digestive Diseases Celiac Disease Program, tells SELF. She also notes that this damage can occur even if the person doesn’t have any symptoms.

Margaret Jacob, historian and distinguished professor of research at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of multiple books on the Enlightenment and Freemasonry, told Reuters via email that the claim is false. “All my sources tell me that it is nonsense to see a masonic handshake in Fauci’s gesture,” Jacob said. “More conspiracy nonsense.”