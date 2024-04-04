UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA professor weighs in on Taiwan's broad structural damage | KTVU-TV

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the eastern coast of Taiwan, causing extensive damage and knocking a number of buildings off their foundations. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Joey Horta speak with UCLA professor of civil and structural engineering John Wallace about the immediate concerns surrounding the earthquake and what we know about the early warning system in place.

Taiwan's earthquake readiness is a lesson for U.S. West Coast | NBC News

“These events always give us information to evaluate how well we’re doing here in California,” said John Wallace, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles. In a review of early images and reports from Taiwan after the earthquake, Wallace said it appeared that much of the damage was in older concrete buildings that were five to 10 stories tall and had first floors with open commercial space.

Junk food warning issued to lonely people | Newsweek

A new study has found that women who feel lonely are more likely to have food cravings. The study from UCLA Health studied 93 women and asked them questions about their support system and feelings of loneliness. They were then shown a variety of pictures, some with food that varied between sweet and savory. MRI scans recorded during the study found that regions of the brain linked to food cravings were activated when shown these pictures.

Americans are picking colleges without key information on price | Bloomberg

That’s the case for Ayush Natarajan, a high school senior from southern California, who wants to study neuroscience and is primarily deciding between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. For him, financial aid will be the “tiebreaker,” with the sticker price of USC at about $95,000 a year compared with UCLA’s in-state tuition of about $42,000.

LA’s risky buildings | LAist

“We're racing against time for when this earthquake is going to happen,” said John Wallace, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Samueli School of Engineering at UCLA. “We probably won't get them all done before the next earthquake, but we want to get to as many of them as we can.”

