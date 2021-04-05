UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A million California English learners at risk of intractable education loss | Los Angeles Times

Patricia Gandara, a professor of education at UCLA and an expert on English learners, said she fears students will be so discouraged they drop out altogether. “All along we have argued that English learners need additional time under normal circumstances, because they’re being asked to do much more than the typical kid who speaks English,” she said.

Buying a home in 2021: Preparing for bidding wars, surging prices | Wall Street Journal

House hunters need to consider how long they plan to stay in this house, said Samuel Rad, instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Instead some are operating on overconfidence about personal savings accumulated during the pandemic and a concern they will miss out on any homes that are left to purchase. “They’re in a space where they’re running on FOMO,” he said.

Making test scores optional led to more student applying to top colleges | Washington Post

The University of California at Los Angeles was buried in freshman applications — almost 139,500 — up 28 percent from the year before. Like other UC campuses, UCLA omitted consideration of SAT and ACT scores this year. There are no data available yet on UC admissions offers. But Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management at UCLA, said her team was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly the deliberations went. In past years, “tests have always been used to confirm your thinking about how the student is doing academically,” she said. “It didn’t drive the process.”

Expats struggle to get vaccines in Kuwait, citizens come first | Associated Press

“It’s easy for migrants to be seen as the root of all problems in Kuwait,” said Rohan Advani, a researcher of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Citizens don’t have political or economic power, so when they don’t like what’s happening to their country, blaming foreigners becomes the main outlet.”

How to nudge people into getting tested for the coronavirus | New York Times

In October, Dr. Folasade May, an internist and public health researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, began a new workplace routine. Once a week, she would make the three-minute walk from her office to a campus coronavirus testing site. After having her temperature checked and scanning a bar code on her phone, she would carefully swab the inside of her nose. Within a day or two, an email would arrive with her results.

Trump’s Latino support was more widespread than thought, report finds | New York Times

All told, close to 17 million Latino voters turned out in the general election, according to a separate analysis published in January by the U.C.L.A. Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. That represented an uptick of more than 30 percent from 2016 — and the highest level of Latino participation in history.

Biden’s new infrastructure might begin to dismantle racist urban planning | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

“Well, the few communities of color that did exist in Los Angeles in the early 20th century, these were neighborhoods that were seen as expendable obstacles to progress, and they were either bypassed by many highways that were built or they were targeted directly for destruction because they were in the path of planned highway projects,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila.

Bay Area clinic helping provide vaccines to homeless | CNN

While there are no reliable statistics on how many homeless people have died after contracting Covid-19, a recent UCLA study found that across the country, those who did contract Covid-19 were 30% more likely to die than the general population.

Push to reduce plastic waste gains traction in Sacramento and D.C. | Orange County Register

“In the past few years, we’ve had a breakthrough in terms of public awareness, but I don’t think we quite have the political will yet,” said UCLA’s Daniel Coffee, a public policy researcher whose specialties include plastic pollution.

Strip mall store let criminals stash guns, drugs and cash in vault | Los Angeles Times

Beth Colgan, a UCLA law professor, called the dispute “fascinating,” saying the big question is whether the sealed search warrant shows there was probable cause to believe evidence of criminal wrongdoing could be found in virtually all of the safe deposit boxes.

COVID didn’t kill the gay scene. But it may change it | Daily Beast

One study of 10,000 gay men in 20 countries aged 18–34 found those who only left their homes for essentials during the first COVID lockdowns were 37 percent more likely to feel anxious than those who didn’t, and 36 percent more likely to feel lonely. While these struggles aren’t unique to gay people, it’s important to remember that gay men “come to this pandemic with disproportionate rates of mental health issues,” says Ian Holloway, a UCLA associate professor of social welfare and the study’s lead author.

Pregnant moms’ exposure to pesticides can lead to childhood tumors | City News Service

Pesticide exposure during pregnancy might lead to the development of central nervous system tumors during childhood, according to a study involving researchers from UCLA, USC and Cedars–Sinai Medical Center… “Exposure to certain pesticides, simply through residential proximity to agricultural applications during pregnancy, may increase the risk of childhood central nervous system tumors,” said Beate Ritz, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and one of the study’s co-authors. (UCLA’s Julia Heck was also quoted.)

Will Biden cancel student loan debt? Here’s what he’s considering | USA Today

First-year students responding to a UCLA nationwide survey placed a higher importance on making more money and obtaining a better job as reasons for going to college in 2019 than students in the past 45 years. But the high cost of college has increased the debt that graduates have to climb out of as they start their careers.

Fast-food industry workers struggle to empower themselves | La Opinión

“Fast food restaurants have close proximity workspaces, along with a high volume of customers, which increases the risk of exposure for this workforce,” said Saba Waheed, author of the report and director of research for the UCLA Labor Center. “And to top it all, covid-19 exacerbates already existing problems in the workplace, including sexual harassment.” (Translated from Spanish.)

Sensory issues linked to heart-rate differences in autistic youth | Spectrum

Autistic children with sensory issues show more pronounced changes in heart rate in response to unpleasant sounds and brushing against rough surfaces than their non-autistic peers do, a new study shows. The result suggests that heart-rate variability may be a sensitive indicator of sensory issues in autistic children, says lead researcher Shulamite Green, assistant professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How remote work changed our lives — and our health | Discover

From May to June of 2020, a team of University of California, Los Angeles researchers surveyed nearly 1,000 newly-remote employees about how their days and habits had changed. One of the biggest modifications workers reported dealt with when they sat down to work: Nearly 75 percent of those surveyed had shifted their work hours, while 37 percent had rearranged their schedule to accommodate others in their home.

Nevada state senator aims to destigmatize HIV | Las Vegas Sun

Nathan Cisneros, the HIV criminalization analyst at UCLA Law School’s Williams Institute, said in the hearing of the bill that 37 people had been arrested in Nevada on HIV transmission charges, with around two-thirds of those individual charges being sex work.