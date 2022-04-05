UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Ananya Roy and Sam Lutzker) Despite the abject failure of the Echo Park Lake operation, the ruse of forcing people off the streets and into so-called housing is becoming a blueprint for displacement in California cities. San Franciscans should be wary of three elements of this blueprint.

“There’s creating the algorithm, and there’s understanding the algorithm,” said Dr. Alexander S. Young, the interim director of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior and the chair of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, echoing the concerns that many researchers have about AI and machine learning in general: that little, if any, human oversight is present during the program’s training phase.

“Most voters are really worried more about the here and now. And with gas prices spiking, they’re putting less emphasis on carbon emissions and more emphasis on how much their pocketbooks are hurting,” Lee Ohanian, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Al Jazeera. “Biden is walking a tightrope.”

“The thing is about these positivity rates, is that so many people are now using rapid tests. So the testing metrics are not perfect here. But they do really show that those people who are getting tested, it’s a pretty low percentage. And that’s great for now. But all we have to do is look across the ocean to see what happening, and even across the country to see that cases are starting to trend up,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“To be able to intervene and reduce the rate and amount of bone loss, we need to know if this loss is imminent or already ongoing,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Arun Karlamangla, a professor of medicine in the division of geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.