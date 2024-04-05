UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Taiwan quake highlights importance of building safety | Spectrum News 1

Researchers and engineers around the world, like John Wallace, attempted to understand exactly what went wrong and work on revised construction guidelines. Wallace is a structural earthquake engineering expert at UCLA studying how to equip buildings to better withstand earthquakes. “One of the big lessons that we learned there, that we also learned here in the 1989 Loma Prieta and 1994 Northridge earthquakes, is that we have a lot of vulnerabilities with older existing construction.”

Kern farm owners, workers, UFW spar over union drive | Los Angeles Times

“One way or another it’s going to have an impact on the ability of farmworkers to organize,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, project director at the UCLA Center for Labor Research and Education. “If the union fails and it’s a setback to the organizing, it’s going to be a long while before they can find a foothold to fight for farmworkers in California.”

Jazz violinist joins the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music faculty | The Strad

US jazz violinist, composer and educator Regina Carter has been appointed to the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music faculty, beginning her role this year. She will teach courses in jazz performance and history, as well as urban musical culture. She will also offer lessons and master classes for the School of Music’s students.

Storm system moving into southern California | KNX–FM

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain says today will be a very active weather day. “We're likely to see pulse-type thunderstorms which could be quite strong, bringing torrential downpours, accumulating small hail and dangerous lightning, but not super organized, so not a super-high likelihood of severe storms.” He says the snow level will come down very low, to 2,000 or 3,000 feet. Most areas should see up to a half inch of rain.

