UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Vaccinated and eager for normal life, Californians are venturing out. Is it too much too soon? | Los Angeles Times

“I am very cautiously optimistic that we are on the right course here in California, as compared to other states that may have dropped mask mandates,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA medical epidemiologist. “If Californians continue to look to community guidance as we open up the economy, we should be able to stay on this same downward trend and avoid some of the resurgence of disease that we are seeing in other parts of the country.”

Vaccination of adults provides cross-protection to unvaccinated individuals: Study | Reuters

Adults with congenital heart defects are not more likely than the average person to have severe Covid-19, or to die from it, according to an international study. Risk factors associated with poor outcomes in these individuals are the same as those associated with poor outcomes in the general public - older age, male gender, a history of heart failure, irregular heart rhythm, kidney problems, diabetes, and need for extra oxygen before becoming infected with the coronavirus, said study co-author Dr. Jamil Aboulhosn of the UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Center.

With virus rates low, Californians eager to return to events | Associated Press

Christina Ramirez, a biostatistics professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who specializes in infectious diseases, said she doesn’t want passports forced on communities of color that still struggle for equitable access to medical care. She’s also not sure how to factor in people who have some immunity because they’ve already had the virus. “You’re going to de facto segregate and marginalize people who have a history of being segregated and marginalized,” she said.

The latest on the pandemic | KTLA-TV

“This new variant that we’re looking at, this ‘double mutant’ strain, is called a ‘double mutant’ strain because it carries two mutations, it helps the virus attach to cells and be able to get into the cells. So that’s why we’ve got this name. The thing about this particular variant is that it does appear to have all of those characteristics that could potentially make it more transmittable and more lethal. But we’re still waiting to have more information at this point,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Rich Californians pay higher tax rates than anyone else in America. Is that a model for Biden? | Modesto Bee

The UCLA Anderson School of Management was more optimistic. California may see a significant recovery later than some other states, but “we expect the California recovery to ultimately be, once again, faster than the U.S.,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, UCLA Anderson forecast director. Over the last decade, Nickelsburg said, California trailed only Washington state in economic growth among states with populations of more than 5 million.

Investor-owned nursing homes draw scrutiny as deals flourish | Bloomberg Law

Equity-owned nursing homes “compete more aggressively to the benefit of consumers when competition is strong, while exploiting market power more aggressively to the detriment of consumers if competition is weak,” researchers from UCLA and Duke University found. That could help explain separate research that found equity-owned nursing homes fared better during Covid-19 outbreaks than other facilities, said Ashvin Gandhi, an economist and assistant professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who co-authored both studies.

Bus safety | Los Angeles Times

In 1966, the UCLA Institute of Transportation and Traffic and the National Safety Council set up a series of tests to study the safety of school buses. In one, conducted in April, researchers rigged a bus from 1944 to collide head-on with a 1965 model at 30 mph at Terminal Island Naval Station.

For greater productivity, watch what—and when—you eat | Bloomberg Businessweek

The goal is to avoid either extreme while fueling your brain and body with nutrient-rich foods and limiting the processed stuff, which can alter your metabolism and leave you short on micronutrients. “If you eat processed food day in and day out, it affects your long-term mentation and physical health,” says Zhaoping Li, director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition.

Dark matter could be made of black holes from the beginning of time | Live Science

“Solar-mass black holes are quite mysterious, as they are not expected from conventional astrophysics,” such as the star explosions, or supernovas, that crush larger stars into black holes, study lead author, Volodymyr Takhistov of the University of California, Los Angeles, told Live Science in an email.

Her crazy driving is a key element of Cruella de Vil’s evil. Here’s why. | Washington Post

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Genevieve Carpio) Disney’s upcoming live-action film, “Cruella,” is a prequel to “101 Dalmatians.” Emma Stone plays the title character of Cruella de Vil, showing her backstory as a budding designer in 1970s London. Set in the anti-establishment punk rock era, the film reimagines the fur-obsessed puppy-napper as a sympathetic and even feminist figure. Or, at least she appears to be a heroine worth rooting for. That is, until we see her behind the wheel.

Silk pillowcases may provide some hair and skin benefits, but they’re not miracle workers | Washington Post

It’s especially beneficial for curly or natural hair, which doesn’t retain as much moisture as straight hair and is more prone to breakage, says Misty Eleryan, a micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellow at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It’s all a domino effect: If the silk or satin doesn’t absorb that moisture, then your hair stays moisturized and your hair isn’t as prone to breakage.”