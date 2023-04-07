UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Now, for the first time, a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) study provides a snapshot of the effort to regulate how race is discussed in the U.S. by putting a number on these acts at the federal, state, and local level, and quantifying their impact… “The anti-CRT movement is very far from over,” says LaToya Baldwin Clark, one of the authors of the report and an assistant professor at UCLA School of Law. “It’s going strong, and it’s not slowing down.”

The Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, a research effort examining civil rights and equal opportunity issues affecting racial and ethnic groups, today released the report calling for a “strategic” expansion of baccalaureate programs at community colleges. ... “I think the value proposition from these programs is that you can stay local. In some cases, students are attending part-time so they can continue working,” [UCLA’s Cecilia Rios-Aguilar] said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Adam Winker) Once again a mass shooting is in the headlines — this time in Nashville, with three children among the six victims. This latest horrific tragedy is prompting renewed calls for gun reform, but what most Americans don’t know is that a different kind of gun revolution is already underway.

Changes in the way peoples’ brains are wired could explain some of the differences in obesity between men and women, new research published Thursday finds. … “This has implications for the way we view food, the way we crave it and how that leads to altered eating patterns and, in turn, obesity,” said Arpana Gupta, the director of the obesity program at the Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center at UCLA, who led the study. (Also: Scienmag.)

“I was not surprised at how the indictment was drafted. This is what is called a non-speaking indictment and the government has every right to craft indictments this way, and sort of limit it to the bare bones of what the law requires,” said UCLA’s Edward Han (approx. 6:50 mark. Han was interviewed.)

Election law expert Rick Hasen told CNN it was “far from a slam dunk.” “It raises some political questions whether this is the case to bring,” said Hasen, a professor at UCLA School of Law. The complexity makes it possible that years of litigation lie ahead before the case is fully resolved. (Hasen was also quoted by the Washington Post.)

Residents are already seeing vast amounts of water threaten their livelihoods — and it’s only just beginning. If current conditions keep up, says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, this may be the worst flood for the Lake Tulare Basin yet. … “There’s just that much water up in the mountains, it can’t go anywhere else, right?” he says, “…In the end, the water always wins.”

Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA, told Terry that cities have “once again become appealing to a new generation of young workers.”

UCLA economics professor Jerry Nickelsburg argued last month that the new tax will result in less incentive to upgrade or develop property in the city. To what extent — if any — that will happen remains to be seen.

“One way to view is that the absence of one’s ability to signal their genuine name really comes down to who gets to define, in this case, what it means be a Californian,” said UCLA’s Efrén Pérez (approx. 2:55 mark.)

“Higher education has long been a key battleground during moments of heightened political divide,” Eddie R. Cole, a professor of higher education and history at UCLA, wrote in an email. He called DeSantis’s moves at New College “political interference” that “should concern everyone in America.”

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, conducted the study that named Turley. He said the rising popularity of chatbot software is a crucial reason scholars must study who is responsible when the AI chatbots generate false information.

According to Brian Taylor, director of UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, many transit operators retired or shifted to work with lower health risks, such as trucking. A national survey by the American Public Transportation Association in March 2022 found that retirees made up 24% of all workers who quit, while 45% left for jobs outside of the transit industry. Taylor said one factor behind the departures is that drivers don’t want to take on the increasing role of policing behavior — first enforcing mask rules and later dealing with growing mental health, drug and homelessness crises showing up on public transit.

Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe for Survival,” agrees that diet can make a big difference to how you feel during menopause. “Staying fit and healthy can go a long way, weight management can go a long way, and diet — specifically a whole, plant-based diet — can go a really long way,” she says.