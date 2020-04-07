UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

These two pieces are about equally bright, but that doesn’t mean they’re of equivalent size, said UCLA astronomer David Jewitt, who led the new observations. “Actually, it turns out almost never to be that case,” Jewitt told Space.com, referring to similar observations of native-born comets. “Usually, the main nucleus drops off a piece, and the piece is small compared to the main nucleus — it contains a tiny fraction of the total mass,” he said. “But, because it was just plucked out of the nucleus, it’s pretty icy. And the ice fizzes and sublimates like crazy, making it a good producer of dust.”

“The work is excellent and provides important information about using mechanics to control magnetism dynamically at the small scale,” says magnetic material expert Greg Carman from the University of California, Los Angeles. He says that the mechanical control of magnetism is more energy efficient than other approaches using Oersted fields or spin-polarized currents. Besides possible applications in information transport and computation, he foresees using micrometer-scale magnetization inside tiny motors that could power small robots.

“People should, when they’re outside, be wearing masks, cloth masks — not the health care masks, because we have short supply of those. But I think the concern is that people still recognize that you really shouldn’t be going out unless it’s an essential task,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 17:00 mark).

“The reason that this new recommendation has come to bear is that what we understand now about this virus is that it is likely to be able to be passed by speech droplets,” UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin said. (Rimoin was also interviewed by Larchmont Buzz.)

Researchers warn the lockdown will take its own toll | Reuters

Rises in unemployment during large recessions can set in motion a domino effect of reduced income, additional stress and unhealthy lifestyles. Those setbacks in income and health often mean people die earlier, said Till von Wachter, a University of California Los Angeles professor who researches the impact of job loss. Von Wachter said his research of past surges in unemployment suggests displaced workers could lose, on average, a year and a half of lifespan.

UCLA ER doctor: I see patients fighting for life | CNN Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Haig Aintablian) I have been an emergency room resident physician with UCLA for the last two years — training under some of the most experienced and influential physicians in the world. I feel discomfort thinking of the challenges that our emergency medicine family is going to face in a week or two.

Pay cuts spreading beyond executive suite | Marketplace

UCLA management professor David Lewin hopes more firms will take this approach first before cutting jobs. “You can get to exactly the same labor cost reduction objective,” he said.

County public health director is L.A.’s version of Dr. Fauci | Los Angeles Times Column

“In this time of crisis, she’s doing a good job of keeping people informed and trying to anticipate what’s next,” said [UCLA’s] Dr. Jonathan Fielding, who preceded Ferrer, “and being honest about what she knows and doesn’t know.”

Why people are having vivid dreams during the pandemic | CNBC

From vivid dreams and nightmares to increased levels of insomnia, many people are struggling with sleep right now. This makes sense, because “we are wired to stay awake in the face of danger,” Jennifer Martin, clinical psychologist and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells CNBC Make It. “In that way, it’s normal to have struggles with sleep throughout all kinds of difficult situations.”

Coronavirus sheds light on gaps in internet access | Orange County Register

Research from previous disasters shows that social support goes a long way to reducing the adverse effects on mental health, according to Merritt Schreiber, a psychologist at UCLA Medical Center who specializes in trauma triggered by emergencies. But during the coronavirus pandemic — and the need to eliminate person-to-person contact — Schreiber said social support has to be virtual, making electronic connection essential to “flatten the curve” for the psychological impact of the crisis. “We must facilitate electronic social support to reduce the stress of COVID and the sense of isolation and loneliness, particularly for those living alone,” Schreiber said, encouraging virtual play dates and scheduled Facetime chats between school peers.

Planning ahead to get students caught up when school reopens | The Hechinger Report