That’s a hard act to follow. And so for his new piece for City Ballet, “When We Fell,” which will debut on the company’s website and YouTube channel on Thursday, [UCLA’s Kyle] Abraham deliberately took another path, moving away from the charged atmosphere of “The Runaway.” In a video interview, Abraham said that the tone and mood of the new piece were partly inspired by his childhood obsession with the Prince film “Under the Cherry Moon.”

The memorandum also told government agencies to share with each other information that raises concerns about grantees. That worries Roger Wakimoto, vice-chancellor for research at the University of California, Los Angeles, because it could unfairly cast suspicion on scientists. “I think a person is innocent until proven guilty,” he says.

“If you had a collision between the Milky Way and another Milky Way, you could collide the galaxies and no two stars would ever hit,” David Jewitt, an astronomer at UCLA who studies comets, told me. Astronomers believe Borisov coasted alone for hundreds of millions of years, even billions, through space before reaching us. “In that amount of time, you might pass by one star,” Jewitt said. “So for Borisov, maybe this is it.”

The total amount of rain in a year doesn’t matter to plants — especially if rains come mostly in heavy bursts with large run-off — but consistent moisture is what keeps them alive, said UCLA meteorologist Daniel Swain, who writes a weather blog about the West and was not part of the study.

Most TPS holders have lived for decades in a kind of immigration purgatory. In a 2006 paper about the “liminal legality” of TPS holders, the UCLA sociologist Cecilia Menjívar explains that “the process itself is fraught with anxiety — especially around expiration and renewal time — because any wrong step, missed deadline, lack of information or an error on a form may result in denial and deportation.”

Between 2014 and 2018, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the nation’s third-largest transit system — lost more than 85.3 million annual boardings on public transit , a drop of more than 17.8%, according to a study by UCLA’s Institute for Transportation Studies. … Riders who have other options become more likely to use them, says Brian D. Taylor, a professor of urban planning at UCLA.

“We did see that the pandemic had a profound effect on those with a high-school education or less,” said Melany De La Cruz-Viesca, associate director of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Asian American Studies Center, noting that 83% of California’s Asians in that category had filed unemployment claims as of last summer, compared to 37% of the rest of the workforce.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Hate crimes against Asians in the United States reportedly increased by 150 percent in 2020 and have escalated this year. To fight hate crimes as a minority group that accounts for 6.5 percent of the US population, Asian American communities should create a united and visible front that must be articulate but not provocative.

“Infectious diseases are like wildfires. You need to stomp them out when they are containable,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. “In both cases, time is of the essence.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Maryanne Wolf) Too many schools haven’t been safe for children or their teachers since long before the current pandemic erected further barriers to children’s learning. Therefore, it cannot be an option to return to the same education system that has failed to meet the needs, hopes, and potential of the children most harmed by systemic inequities and racism.

“I think their idea of turning points is really important — as someone who tries to do trajectory analysis myself, I look forward to trying to figure out how to find them with our own studies,” says Cathy Lord, professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Most California adults have prediabetes or diabetes. Nearly half of California adults, including one in three young adults, have prediabetes, according to a study published by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. (Translated from Spanish.)