Tonight, UCLA hosted ‘Arts Avenue,’ the nighttime edition of First Thursdays. It featured an immersive art experience, along with dance, music and poetry. More than 35,000 people have participated in First Thursdays since they began in March of last year.

One of LA’s most iconic art institutions just got a big makeover. The Hammer Museum in Westwood, part of UCLA’s School of Art and Architecture, now occupies an entire city block on Wilshire Boulevard. It first opened in 1990 and has been steadily expanding its collection and footprint ever since.

Lawmakers across the country tried to enact 563 measures to restrict the teaching of “critical race theory” from 2021 to 2022, according to a new report from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Of those measures aimed at limiting instructors’ ability to teach about America’s fraught racial history, 241 were adopted, and nearly half borrowed language from Donald Trump’s 2020 executive order against the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools.

Restrictions on gender-affirming care soar | USA Today

In all, 32 states have restricted access to gender-affirming care or were considering laws that would do so, according to a report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, which monitors law and public policy surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity. The majority of these states are led by Republican lawmakers, many of whom do not support gender-affirming care for children. (UCLA’s Elana Redfield and Kerith Conron were quoted.)

Of the tens of millions of high school students in the U.S., about 300,000 youths between the ages of 13 and 17 identify as transgender, according to a 2022 study from the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA focused on LGBTQ issues.

News coverage of the report also can produce strong emotions in sex abuse victims whose trauma didn’t stem from clergy, as well as people who “just have empathetic compassion,” said Dr. Paul Abramson, a longtime psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who has worked extensively with victims of sexual abuse.

Gary Blasi, an expert on homelessness law and professor of law emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it’s possible for Phoenix to comply with both orders. For example, if the city provides shelter to the people living in The Zone, such as hotel rooms, tiny homes or adequate structured campgrounds, then the city could arrest people who refused those options and were still camping on the street, Blasi said. Depending on what Phoenix does, it could be a meaningful step toward solving the city’s homelessness problem, he said.

The UCLA legends are among 22 of the school’s quarterbacks scheduled to attend a charity fundraiser April 15 at the Luskin Center benefiting UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital… The quarterbacks championed a special-needs fund of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital that allocates money for unexpected expenses such as the transportation of severely immunocompromised children and the hiring of staff to meet specialized patient demand.

A popular children’s book illustrator was arrested in Juneau, Alaska after allegedly passing out anti-trans notes threatening violence against children in businesses and public spaces. … Transgender people are over four times more likely to experience violence — including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated or simple assault — than their cisgender peers, according to one 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.