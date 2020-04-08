UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Thank the internet’s pioneers for designing it to handle almost anything | Washington Post

Leonard Kleinrock, one of three scientists credited with inventing the concept of packet switching in the 1960s, also was present for the first transmission on the rudimentary network that would, years later, become the Internet. That was Oct. 29, 1969, and Kleinrock was a computer scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Professor Walter Allen honored for work toward equity in education | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

Throughout his career, Allen, a sociologist, has studied comparative race, ethnicity and inequality. While his home base is the University of California, Los Angeles, where he is distinguished professor of sociology and the Allan Murray Carter professor of higher education, Allen’s influence stretches throughout higher education. There is his research on HBCUs, his testimony on cases to advance equity in higher education, his unwavering commitment to building future generations of scholars and his active interest in global issues. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt is also quoted.)

How to celebrate a birthday during the coronavirus shutdown | New York Times Column

It’s understandable if you feel overwhelmed. “Treat yourself kindly by focusing on what you are grateful for, trying to keep your mind in the present moment, or even simply taking a break from your self-judgment, for example,” said Dr. Jena Lee, a child and adult psychiatrist and a clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Why the coronavirus test gives so many false negatives | Slate

Right now, the test appears to be most effective in patients who have been showing symptoms (specifically a fever and cough) for three to five days, said Omai Garner, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at UCLA. No one knows how well it detects the virus in people who are asymptomatic, or how reliable it is after a patient has begun to recover.

Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump without hard evidence it works | Reuters

Until the evidence is in, “each institution is setting their own treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center. “There is simply no data,” he said. “It is a matter of opinion, and opinions differ.” (Yang was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”.)

Is the coronavirus curve flattening in some cities? | MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams”

“One of the problems is, we still don’t have great data based on testing, which would give us a denominator. What we have are numbers of deaths and the rates of infection of people who are getting tested. And so what we can say is over the last couple of days, as Governor Cuomo said, we’ve seen deaths start to plateau a little bit here. And that is a good sign,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin.

Dr. Michael Jerrett, an environmental health sciences professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, studies the links between air pollution and disease. He says that since the coronavirus is new, it is too early to draw firm conclusions. But his past research has demonstrated that air pollution increases the risk of pneumonia, a disease similar to Covid-19. “Being in areas of higher exposure to common air pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter, does increase the risk of acquiring pneumonia. So to the extent that Covid behaves in a similar way to bacterial pneumonia, which is more common, or other viral pneumonias, we have evidence that long-term exposure well increases your susceptibility to acquiring the disease.”

Every moon in our solar system, ranked | Popular Mechanics

The first moon we discovered was, of course, our own. Next, the discovery of Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto by Galileo Galilee in the 17th century restructured our understanding of the universe. “That’s the beginning of the scientific era, in my mind,” [said] astronomer David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Designs for homemade ventilators are proliferating | Time

Glen Meyerowitz, a biodesign fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles, also disagrees that a streamlined design is inherently ineffective. He made a stripped-down ventilator prototype entirely out of parts purchased from Home Depot, eliminating some of a mechanical ventilator’s settings to focus a narrower range of functions likely to be needed during coronavirus care. Doing so, he says, makes it possible to build the machines efficiently and affordably.

Unemployment offices are struggling | Washington Post