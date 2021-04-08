UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Having followed UCLA on its unexpected Final Four run, Martin Jarmond heard the roars, saw the excitement and felt the energy generated by every win. It wasn’t until the Bruins athletic director returned to the relative quiet of Westwood that its full impact struck him. A university employee who doesn’t usually watch sports mentioned being captivated by the team, that it made her proud to be affiliated with the school. “That’s when I started thinking, this is more than basketball for UCLA and for our fan base and people around the country,” Jarmond said Wednesday.

But the damage had already been done, affecting nearly 2 million children who were left without the opportunity to develop robust Spanish-language skills at public schools, according to Otto Santa Ana, a professor emeritus of Chicano/a studies at UCLA. “The vast majority of California’s bilingual programs were gutted,” he said. “That whole generation had minimal, fig-leaf bilingual education.”

Significant proportions of Americans believe that LGBTQ people are treated worse than non-LGBTQ people at work and school, and by law enforcement and healthcare providers, according to a new study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. … “Many employees report hearing anti-LGBT remarks at work and say that their LGBTQ co-workers face unfair treatment,” said lead author Brad Sears, Founding Executive Director at the Williams Institute. “Perceptions of discrimination against LGBTQ people are consistent across private and public sector workforces.” (Also: Edge Media Network.)

In the 1930s, Mine Mill was known for left-wing politics and an embrace of racial integration that was rare among unions at the time. As UCLA historian Robin D.G. Kelley documents in Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression, more than 80 percent of Mine Mill’s members in the Birmingham area were Black.

And while racist tropes are dangerous in and of themselves, the harm wrought by these widespread stereotypes is even more damaging given the severely limited representation of Asian American women in media. According to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report, in 2018, Asians accounted for only 4.8% of all film roles.

“Our expectation is that California will grow faster than the U.S. The strength of the technology industries, the strength of the entertainment industry, the strength of the logistics industry, all of those look to be the growth sectors in the next decade. And California’s economy is disproportionate in those sectors,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, a UCLA economics professor and director of UCLA Anderson Forecast.

“It’s critical to understand where this virus came from, so that we can understand how to stop future outbreaks going forward,” said Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UCLA.

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a Professor of Epidemiology for the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health said the COVID-19 surges in several states across the country are expected. “It’s not surprising that we’re going to see surges happen in various places across the country and as new variants become more predominant in different places, we’re going to see increases just like we’ve seen in Michigan,” said Rimoin.

Health care professionals who work with Black, brown, Latino and Asian communities are anticipating an unprecedented need for mental health resources in the wake of the pandemic, said Derek Novacek, who, when not working at the Therapy Lab in Los Angeles, is a post-doctoral therapist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “There are particular barriers to post-traumatic growth for Blacks when compared to whites, between access to health care and also a general distrust of the health care system,” said Novacek, who was lead author on a recent professional article titled “Mental health ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic for Black Americans.”

“This wasn’t surprising, because the early data coming out of the U.K. when this … variant was first described last summer, showed that it’s about 50 percent more transmissible. So I think it was only a matter of time. But what people have to remember is the original Wuhan virus was actually very rapidly replaced by a variant — first in Europe, then the United States last spring,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer.

But the issues lie even deeper than that: it’s not that there aren’t enough chips, so much as there aren’t enough chipmakers. “In the year 2000, we used to have 30 companies that made their own integrated circuits. Then, they discovered that it’s cheaper to outsource,” explains UCLA professor Christopher Tang in an interview with The Verge.

By the end of the century, the number of lightning strikes across the Arctic could more than double, which may initiate a shocking cascade of knock-on effects—namely, more wildfires and more warming. “The Arctic is a rapidly changing place, and this is an aspect of the transformation that I’m not sure has gotten a whole lot of attention, but it’s actually really consequential,” says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who wasn’t involved in the research.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-University of California, Los Angeles Cardiomyopathy Center, reviewed the study. “These findings reinforce the essential role of high-intensity exercise in patients with lower extremity peripheral artery disease,” he said. The no pain, no gain message is clear, Fonarow added.