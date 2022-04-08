UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“We can ban critical race theory, but when are we going to ban the critical… discrepancies that exist in schools across this country, where Black and brown children continue to not get the same opportunities as their white counterparts?” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“The reality is that tech companies have been using automated tools to moderate content for a really long time and while it’s touted as this sophisticated machine learning, it’s often just a list of words they think are problematic,” said Ángel Díaz, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Law who studies technology and racial discrimination.

“I’ve always railed against volunteer-based programmes,” says Paula Tavrow, adjunct professor at the department of community health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. “To have a paid workforce who is supervised and more accountable and better equipped is definitely an improvement. They become the final fingertips of the healthcare system.”

Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, argues that women shouldn’t feel the need to expose intimate details of their lives, even if there is power in Spears and Anderson sharing their stories. “These women are caught in a double bind where the choice is to be exploited by others or self-exploit,” Williams says. “I totally endorse, support and celebrate the move away from objectification, but I don’t think the final place we want to get to is for women to expose themselves in order to be treated with respect and dignity. That’s not what true autonomy and liberation is.”

Ashvin Gandhi, a UCLA health economist who studies private investment in nursing homes, said it is difficult to know which changes will improve the quality of nursing home care because the government does not have a complete understanding of the business structures and financial incentives that drive decisions.

The injury rate for an electric scooter rider is reportedly higher than the national injury rate of a motorcycle rider, according to a new study. Research conducted by UCLA analyzed patients who showed up to 180 clinics and two hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area between January 1, 2014 and May 14, 2020. (Also: HealthDay News and New Atlas.)

According to a 2021 report published by University of California, Los Angeles, the United States is the most dangerous country in the developed world for pregnant Black women. “Black women die from pregnancy-related complications at more than three times the rate of white women, regardless of income or education level,” a 2021 report published for UCLA Health explained. “This statistic has remained constant for decades, despite advances in medicine and improvements in education.”

For the University of California at Los Angeles, international applications for freshman admission have risen more than 30 percent since 2020 — to about 23,600. The surge coincides with the elimination of test scores as a factor in admissions. The UC system’s shift to a “test-free” policy, said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management at UCLA, “has attracted applicants who may have had challenges accessing one of those exams.”

“The recent rate of Sierra Nevada snowmelt is extraordinary,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter, noting that the snow water equivalent of the snow pack was only 30% of average for the date on April 6. “With upcoming heat wave, it’s starting to seem possible that vast majority of snowpack could be gone by mid-late April.”

The finding supports a discovery reported in 1998 by Frank Kyte, a geochemist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Kyte said he had found a fragment of the meteor in a core sample drilled off Hawaii, more than 5,000 miles from Chicxulub. Dr. Kyte said that fragment, about a tenth of an inch across, came from the impact event, but other scientists were skeptical that any bits of the meteor could have survived.

“Clearly, there’s an element of competition,” Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at UCLA and research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, told Insider. “A bigger yacht is a symbol of higher status.”

A new review of studies by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law finds that lesbian, bisexual, and queer (LBQ) girls, particularly girls of color, are overrepresented in foster care and the carceral system. The proportion of Black and American Indian LBQ girls in foster care is four times higher than in the general population. (UCLA’s Bianca D.M. Wilson is quoted.)

“Peer-reviewed research finding that laboratories accredited by the [AAALAC], an industry trade association, had a higher rate of AWA violations than laboratories it does not accredit is significant because the animal husbandry requirements under the AWA are the bare minimum to give any meaning at all to the concept of ‘animal welfare,’” Taimie Bryant, director of the University of California, Los Angeles, Animal Law and Policy Small Grants Program, tells The Scientist over email.

“Older adults often get fuller more quickly, and they may have a dulling of their smell and taste sensation that leads them to quit a meal sooner,” says Dana Hunnes, senior clinical dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Taking certain medications, getting less exercise and having difficulties chewing can also reduce your desire to eat at meals.