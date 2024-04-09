UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Limiting the scope of the early-warning alerts prevents people from overreacting in areas at lower risk of damage. Taiwan’s system sends out a post-quake report to everyone on the network, informing people where the quake happened and how strong it was, UCLA geologist Lingsen Meng said. (Meng was also quoted by Time and Business Insider.)

Are buildings in Northeast cities able to withstand earthquakes? | ABC News

“Tall buildings in New York probably have a significant level of resistance to earthquakes just because of their height and the high degree of engineering that’s been done associated with the design and construction. So, I would think that for most earthquakes you’re going to see, it would have to be a really, really rare and strong earthquake in New York to cause damage to taller buildings,” said UCLA’s John Wallace. (Wallace was interviewed.)

But Scott Brandenberg, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, told Yahoo News that Friday’s earthquake is probably not indicative that longer-term earthquake activity is on the rise in the region.

“You understand that there are always going to be structural forces and institutional barriers. But that shouldn’t stop you from doing the best that you can do to help bring about the change you want to see,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:50 mark).

“It’s very rare for everything to line up perfectly to get the sort of eclipse we’ll be having tomorrow,” said Dakotah Tyler, a Ph.D. candidate in astrophysics at UCLA. (Tyler was also interviewed by KTLA-TV.)

Mosquitoes need water to lay their eggs, and no doubt you’ve noticed the Southland has been getting a lot of rain in the last few months. So the question begs, will we be looking at an uptick in blood-sucking insects? “The short answer is: Yes, you might expect a larger abundance of mosquitoes,” said Ryan Harrigan, a biologist at UCLA who studies vector borne diseases.

“This is something that needs to be paid attention to sustainably all the time,” says Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research at the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute. “It is not something that should be paid attention to only when we are getting close to a presidential election.”

Supporters of this legal paradigm say that advertising lets consumers make informed decisions. “The court has taken the view that the freedom of speech, generally speaking, should let individuals decide for themselves what to believe without the government trying to say that these are bad messages,” Eugene Volokh, a legal scholar at UCLA, told me.

Still, “the fact that maybe a couple hundred or a thousand stores are closing does not mean that this format is going away,” said Brett Hollenbeck, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. “It might be a necessary adjustment after so much growth.”

Pancreatic cancer patients may do better if they receive an immunotherapy drug as well as chemotherapy in preparation for surgery, new research suggests … For this study, researchers at UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found three benefits from the pre-surgery regimen: a higher rate of successful tumor removal; a longer time before the cancer worsened; and longer survival compared to a comparison group that previously received traditional treatment. (UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Donohue and Dr. Zev Wainberg were quoted. Also: Medical Xpress.)

See if you can connect feelings to words and move your heartstrings by reading poetry. To do that, Harryette Mullen, a poet and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, says to let go of trying to unlock the meaning of a poem as the poet intended and interpret it in your own way.

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, said an additional study cited by the Kennedy campaign to [the] Times referred to reported adverse reactions that were both unverified and extremely rare. “We shouldn’t minimize risks or overstate them,” Brewer said. “With these influenza vaccines there are real benefits that so far outweigh the potential harm cited here that it’s not worth considering those types of reactions further.”

The majority of American Jews “still support Israel and still support the war against Hamas,” said Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at UCLA. “But over time, they have had growing misgivings about the way in which Israel is conducting the war and the impact on Palestinian civilians.”

Whatever lawmakers decide, John Rogers, a UCLA professor who has studied education fights, said national political conflict over school issues was likely to grow in the lead-up to the presidential election. “I think it’s only going to be heightened in the months to come,” he said.

Research from the University of California, Los Angeles named Marion County as a ‘hotspot’ for fatal overdoses among adolescents aged 14 to 18 years old in 2022. That year, 21 minors died from drug overdoses.