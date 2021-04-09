UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Latinos are overrepresented in many essential worker categories, from farm workers who provide California’s food to construction workers who build the state’s houses,” the study’s authors wrote, urging the state to prioritize vaccinations and medical care. … “What was astounding was that in every age group, the Latino death rate was multiple times higher than white — multiple,” said David Hayes-Bautista, UCLA professor of public health and medicine and lead author of the study.

“Well, these steps are modest steps. They certainly don’t tackle all of the major issues in America’s gun violence problem. However, they’re not insignificant steps,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler.

UCLA Psychiatrist Jena Lee says the nature of remote work can feel transactional, with days filled only with answering email or attending Zoom calls. The annoyances sap our sense of motivation. Simple delays like waiting for a colleague to unmute themselves on Zoom, or when our own dogs start barking, can cost us time, attention and patience.

Institutions, laws and cultural attitudes need to evolve, says Gilbert Gee, a professor of community health at the University of California, Los Angeles. “A lot of formal channels for reporting hate crimes, they’re not taking the reports seriously. A lot of the time, nothing comes out of the case,” Gee says. “There’s this presumption that it’s a bad apple, a bad apple having ‘a bad day.’ We should consider that maybe there’s rot throughout the entire system, and that means we need to change things structurally as well.”

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of the school’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health, welcomes the easing but wonders if it has come too fast. “We have so much good news these days,” she said... “That said, we should learn the lessons from last year: When you open up society, you provide more opportunities for the virus to spread.”

Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said research also needs to be done to clearly define long COVID, or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), as it’s officially known. “I’m seeing patients whose loss of sense of smell — anosmia — is still present 5 to 6 months later,” she said. “That’s certainly a long-term effect.”

“In the absence of any other useful system to classify marijuana, strain and indica-sativa dichotomy is all breeders and distributors have, kind of like what Winston Churchill said about democracy,” Jeff Chen, the Director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, told Insider. “It’s the worst system invented, but the best we have.”

Vickie Mays, a Professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, believes that mental health extends beyond the individual who experiences it. She states, “We know when people have a psychiatric disorder, it’s not good for any of us.”

“Exercise makes the brain bigger, especially the areas needed for memory,” says Gary Small, M.D., director of the UCLA Longevity Center and co-author of The Small Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease. “A bigger brain is a better brain.”

“A meditation practice — specifically mindfulness — can be particularly helpful, as the science shows it reduces stress, helps with insomnia, builds the immune system, and is helpful for working with anxiety and other challenging emotions, among other scientific findings,” says Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center in Los Angeles and the author of The Little Book of Being.