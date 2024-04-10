UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Marcus Anthony Hunter, a UCLA professor of sociology and African American studies, who coined the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” is leading the effort. He told ABC News the letter is an accountability measure after months of work behind closed doors in Washington, D.C., and across the country.

And this new report, authored by researchers at UCLA and the Bipartisan Policy Center, confirms people are now leaving the profession at a faster rate than any point in the previous two decades. (UCLA’s Joshua Ferrer and Daniel Thompson were cited.)

“It’s still just really cool, even though this is something that we study all the time. We study it because we love it, right? So it’s still really, really cool to see, especially knowing that we are probably one of the planets that this happens for,” said UCLA’s Briley Lewis.

Dr. Yalda Afshar, an assistant professor in-residence of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who was not involved in the new research, said in an email to CNN that she recommends that people consult with a health care professional about the use or discontinuance of any prescription and over-the-counter medication during pregnancy.

While it’s generally considered safe for adults to take for short periods of time, it’s important to remember that melatonin supplements are not regulated in the United States the same way food and drugs are, says Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Everything right now is opioids, and it’s great we’re trying to prevent overdoses, but alcohol is not gone. Alcohol causes more related deaths than opioid overdoses,” said Dr. Julio Meza, director of UCLA’s Addiction Medicine Fellowship, who we chatted with before the conference began.

Electrical infrastructure like elevators consumes energy even when not in use, as do the pumps that maintain water pressure for faucets and toilets, said Eric Fournier, research director at UCLA’s California Center for Sustainable Communities. Turning these off would make it hard for buildings to “maintain a posture of openness.”

If you had to decide whether to receive $40 in seven days or $60 in 30 days, which would you choose? Your answer could have less to do with whether you are a patient or impatient person than with how the choice is presented, according to a new paper published in Nature Communications. (UCLA’s Ian Krajbich was quoted.)

The disconnect between immigrant populations can stretch even further due to political rhetoric and its media coverage. The media will often play into the issue of immigration to garner attention, which becomes a “vicious cycle,” said Ceclia Menjívar, a professor of sociology at UCLA who specializes in immigration and social networks.