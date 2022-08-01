UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Parts of the moon have temperatures fit for humans | National Public Radio

The moon has pits and caves where temperatures stay at roughly 63 degrees Fahrenheit, making human habitation a possibility, according to new research from planetary scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles. Although much of the moon’s surface fluctuates from temperatures as high as 260 degrees during the day to as low as 280 degrees below zero at night, researchers say these stable spots could transform the future of lunar exploration and long-term habitation. (UCLA’s Tyler Horvath and David Paige are quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

Under Armour settles with UCLA for $67 million | Los Angeles Times

A six-year saga that started with smiles and handshakes ended with a sterile settlement document, Under Armour agreeing to pay UCLA $67.491 million to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the sports apparel giant … “UCLA is one of the most recognized and respected collegiate names around the globe,” Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, said in a statement released after the settlement. “We are gratified to have resolved this matter in a way that benefits our student-athletes and the entire Bruin community.”

John Leguizamo’s hope for Latinos in entertainment | Los Angeles Times

Hollywood, however, has remained mostly white and male on screen and in executive positions. Latinos represent just 6.3% of broadcast scripted TV show roles in the 2019–2020 season and just 4.9% of roles in 1,300 popular movies in 2019, according to the 2020 UCLA “Hollywood Diversity Report.”

The sea of water beneath parched L.A. | Los Angeles Times

To the west, UCLA has a similar operation. “Because of the high water table, UCLA must remove water to prevent flooding in its medical center,” said Nurit Katz, UCLA’s chief sustainability officer. About 1.5 million gallons a month are pumped into the cooling towers of a campus power plant. “Many other Westside buildings also have dewatering projects, but not all of them reuse the water,” Katz said. (UCLA’s Gregory Pierce is also quoted.)

Second infections may heighten long COVID risk | Los Angeles Times

“The number of patients I’m seeing who were vaccinated and boosted who are coming in with long COVID is very low,” said Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, director of the UCLA Health Long COVID Program. Long COVID also doesn’t prevent you from becoming infected with the coronavirus again. Viswanathan said she’s had patients who have seen their long COVID symptoms improve, then get sickened with another bout of COVID-19, and then see long COVID signs return.

A red flag for state tax revenue | Los Angeles Times

UCLA economist Lee E. Ohanian said California is particularly susceptible to dips in the economy, since 40% of the revenue the state receives from personal income taxes comes from the top half of 1% of high-income earners. “California’s tax system is really hardwired to generate revenue booms when markets go up and to generate revenue crashes when the stock market is going down,” Ohanian said. “The economy could be slowing down, and that’s associated with bad stock performance. So, it could mean trying times for California.”

Monkeypox cases continue rising in the U.S. | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“A federal public health emergency declaration, any emergency declaration, also has a signaling effect to the public in terms of, you know, take this seriously. Educate yourself about the risks,” said UCLA’s Lindsay Wiley.

Drug for monkeypox still hard to get | Daily Beast

“Only certain individuals are allowed to do consent… that limits it to a small number of individuals,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. “At UCLA, we’re trying to expand the number of people who have that authority, and I’m sure other institutions are as well, but that clearly is the limiting factor.”

The latest on COVID and monkeypox | KTLA-TV

“I think this was the right decision to make. We’re following the data. We’re following the metrics. Because … the rate of hospitalizations has decreased, flattened out a little bit, they decided to not go forward with the mask mandate. I think it was the right decision,” said UCLA’s Dr. Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was interviewed. Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by CNN and about COVID and monkeypox by CNN.)

Time has come for DIY approach on COVID-19 | Kaiser Health News

Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, experienced that disconcerting reality firsthand. When I called to interview her for this column, she was at home with COVID-19. Shafir’s 70-year-old mother had been planning to visit from Arizona, so she and her husband opted to test themselves and their young son. Their son tested positive, and they told her mom not to come. (Shafir is quoted.)

Proposed tax hikes probably won’t affect you | Business Insider

Kimberly Clausing, a former senior Treasury Department official, said the average American’s tax bill is “absolutely” not going to be affected under the legislation. “Are you a tax cheat? If not, the IRS money won’t affect you,” Clausing, a tax professor at the UCLA School of Law, told Insider. “Are you a big corporation that earns over a billion dollars and pays less than 15%? If not, there’s no increase in your taxes.”

Bisexual people face a unique bias | USA Today

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Research found bisexual people report higher rates of poor mental health compared to straight, gay and lesbian people. And a 2019 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA found bisexual people also experience higher rates of poverty.

The weather in ‘Passing’ | Los Angeles Review of Books

(Essay by UCLA’s Bharat Jayram Venkat) A categorial imperative: that weather, like people, ought to fit. It was this idea of unseasonable warmth — weather out of place, or, at least, out of its proper time — that attracted me to Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella, “Passing.” Although much of the scholarship on “Passing” foregrounds, quite reasonably, questions of race, class, gender, desire, and their intertwining, I had naïvely convinced myself that Larsen’s work was in fact an example of cli-fi avant la lettre.

Psychiatrist turns his therapy into art | KCBS-TV

The opera is called “Veteran Journeys,” and it reflects the struggles of soldiers returning home. UCLA psychiatrist Kenneth Wells wrote the award-winning piece, about his experience treating military veterans. “I was very touched inside by the story of the challenges and the story of recovery for veterans and their family members, which reminded me of my own upbringing,” said Wells.