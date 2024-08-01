UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA offered admission to more than 13,100 high school seniors and 6,000 transfer students for the fall 2024 semester, including a 2.5% increase in the number of first-year California residents offered spots in the incoming class, the university announced Wednesday … “We’re delighted by the broad diversity of backgrounds and the academic quality of both our admitted first-year and transfer student class,” Gary Clark, UCLA’s associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, said in a statement. (Also: Spectrum News 1.)

Circumstances change, but it always “comes down to the virgin-whore trope,” says Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at UCLA and contributing co-editor of “Public Affairs: Politics in the Age of Sex Scandals.” It wasn’t a matter of if the attacks on Harris would turn sexist, but a question of when. “The higher the political stakes, unfortunately, the lower people will sink in order to invalidate a candidate who is a woman,” says Williams, who holds a doctorate in government.

This stark separation of voters in 2016 set a new mold, emphasizing that attitudes toward social and economic change had become the clearest, most consistent distinction between the two parties’ coalitions. “The 2016 race changed the landscape of what was being contested in politics,” [Lynn] Vavreck, a professor at UCLA, told me.

“In my assessment, the U.S. Jewish community was transformed from a safe and secure community upheld by Jews around the world as a paragon of successful integration and acculturation, to what I would describe as a vulnerable and insecure community today. That transformation took place over six years, with five watershed crises: Charlottesville, Tree of Life, Jan. 6 insurrection, May 2021 Israel-Hamas conflict and 10/7,” said UCLA’s Sharon Nazarian.

Researchers want to make the process as easy as possible for schools, said Manos Proussaloglou, assistant director at UCLA’s cityLAB, including preparing guides, based on lessons learned both from both successful and unsuccessful projects. “We’re really interested in learning why some educational workforce housing projects start but then stall — and see if we can learn from those,” Proussaloglou said.

“Across a wide swath of the California interior, the 30 days leading up to the Park Fire ignition were the hottest 30-day period on record for any time of year,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “This led to an exceptionally rapid pace of landscape-level drying.” As the climate continues to warm, such intense heat events are becoming more common, Swain noted.