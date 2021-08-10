UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA in the News.

Senators urge protection for LGBTQ asylum seekers | NBC News

The senators’ letter states that about 11,400 total applications for asylum were filed in the United States on the basis of LGBTQ status from 2012 to 2017, citing a statistic from a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, a research institute focused on LGBTQ issues.

TikTok honey challenge can cause diarrhea | USA Today

But Dana Hunnes, a professor at the University of California’s Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, said one of the biggest concerns is the concentrated sugar and carbohydrates found in honey. “Depending on how much you’re taking in at one time, it could make you sick because it would pull so much water into the digestive tract that you could have diarrhea,” Hunnes told USA TODAY.

SoCal’s love of air conditioning | Los Angeles Times

Plain and simple: Yes, “it’s now a lot warmer than it used to be in Los Angeles and coastal Southern California more broadly.” That’s from Daniel L. Swain. He is a climate scientist at UCLA and a California climate fellow at the Nature Conservancy. “The number of uncomfortably hot days has increased substantially over the past century, but especially in the last few decades, due to climate change.”

Whose art is it? Museums’ African collections | Christian Science Monitor

“Don’t keep the stolen things. Like, that’s it. It’s kind of a no-brainer,” says Carlee Forbes, an art historian whose job is to identify such items at the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles. The museum, which is part of the School of Arts and Architecture, specializes in cultures from Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and the Americas.

Hospitals across U.S. ration ICU beds | Bloomberg

Even so, this wave shouldn’t be as dire as previous ones, thanks to the vaccines, said Robert Kim-Farley, a professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the University of California at Los Angeles. “Although we may see cases occurring, we”re not going to see the same level of hospitalizations or deaths that occurred at the time of the viral tsunami, with back-to-back holidays” last Thanksgiving and Christmas, he said.

What L.A. can learn from Tokyo Games | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

[UCLA’s] Zev Yaroslavsky was a member of the L.A. City Council at the time, and remembers it well. “The most significant difference between ’84 and the current state of affairs is that in 1984, the City of Los Angeles refused to sign the guarantee that the International Olympic Committee demands of every host city, and that is the guarantee that [the city] will cover all expenses,” he says.

Climate change report from the UN | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“For California, we’ve already seen big changes in climate. We have seen increases in heat extremes, we see sea-level rise, we see impacts on water resources, including some impacts on the current drought that we’re having, and most dramatically, we’ve seen unprecedented increases in wildfire. We talked about tipping points a moment ago. I think you could argue that … we’ve already reached a point where we’ve had enough climate change to initiate a new type of wildfire in the state,” said UCLA’s Alex Hall (approx. 6:25 mark).

Pacific Northwest braces for another heatwave | Popular Science

Karen McKinnon, a heat wave modeler at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the WWA report agrees that the idea of a “phase shift” might be misleading. Think of heat wave frequency, or any climate effect, as a set of stairs, she says. “Every time you go up a stair, that could be one of your phase shifts. But you could also make the stairs into a ramp. That’s the trend that we’re on.”

Mercury: New facts about the planet | Space.com

“We had figured out how the Earth works, and Mercury is another terrestrial, rocky planet with an iron core, so we thought it would work the same way,” Christopher Russell, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.

Vaccinations: Do nudges and mandates work? | Quartz

Behavioral scientists at UCLA recently tested the same idea by texting people who had yet to get their COVID-19 vaccination with messages that also implied vaccine ownership. They tweaked the messages slightly to say things like “The vaccine has just been made available for you,” or “Claim your dose today.” It worked, doubling the number of people who booked an appointment for a COVID-19 shot within six days of receiving a text message (13%), compared to those who had not (7%).

‘There are other viruses just waiting to emerge’ | Folha de Sao Paolo

For anyone who had any hope that COVID-19 would be the kind of event that only happens once a century, American biogeographer Jared Diamond, 83, has bad news. “I would say that COVID-19 is the beginning of the future,” stated [UCLA’s] Diamond, author of the classic “Guns, Germs and Steel,” in a video interview with Folha de S. Paulo. (Translated from Portuguese.)

A parking spot or an extra bedroom? | Bloomberg

Adding an above-ground parking spot in Los Angeles costs about $27,000, just for construction, while an underground space runs around $35,000, according to 2014 estimates by UCLA planning professor Donald Shoup, author of “The High Cost of Free Parking” … “The real issue,” says UCLA planning professor Michael Manville in an email, “is that sometimes the marginal cost is extraordinary.”