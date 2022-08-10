UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Waking up tired? Here’s how to fix it | CNN

“There are a lot of conditions that cause fatigue, but they don’t necessarily make people feel like they’re ready to fall asleep,” said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. These can include chronic pain conditions, metabolic or thyroid conditions, anemia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Limiting monkeypox doses to preserve supply | Associated Press

“Intradermal administration is certainly something that has been used for other vaccines, including the smallpox vaccine, which was administered to hundreds of millions of people during the 20th century,” said Anne Rimoin, director of UCLA’s Center for Global and Immigrant Health. (Rimoin was also interviewed by NPR’s “Morning Edition.” UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang was interviewed by KABC-TV.)

Is itching a symptom of monkeypox? | NBC’s “Today”

Monkeypox is spread predominantly through close, skin-to-skin contact, Dr. Paul Adamson, infectious disease physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, told TODAY. This can include hugging, kissing or touching.

L.A. bans homeless camps near schools | New York Times

But, as more people begin living on the streets, “liberal cities are doing everything in their power to get around Martin v. Boise,” said Ananya Roy, a professor and housing justice advocate for U.C.L.A. “It’s not an effort to alleviate poverty, it’s an effort to manage visible poverty and get it out of sight.”

Claiming L.A. streets for walking, biking | Los Angeles Times

“For those of us who work in transportation justice, there are always consequences from our transportation decisions and too often we frame them as unintended or unexpected consequences,” said Tamika Butler, the former executive director of the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition and a doctoral student at UCLA, “when in reality, had the process been more equitable or had people been thinking about equity more, those outcomes wouldn’t be so surprising, and in fact, they might just have been ignored intentionally.”

Collecting data on gender-diverse identities | Associated Press

The number of teenagers living in Appalachia who identify as transgender, nonbinary or other diverse gender identities may be higher than previously thought, according to a survey conducted by West Virginia University researchers … A 2017 study by UCLA Law’s The Williams Institute estimated that West Virginia had the highest per capita rate of transgender youth in the country at just over 1%.

Communities of color and disease risk | HealthCentral

“If I’m a lucky American who has employer-based healthcare, and I go to a doctor who every year says, ‘OK, here’s what’s on the list of things you need to know and that we need to check on,’ I’m going to have a much better chance of doing the preventive measures, or identifying a risk factor, or treating it early and avoiding worse outcomes,” says Kathryn Kietzman, Ph.D., director of the Health Equity Program at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, in Los Angeles.

China’s approach to Hollywood films | Fortune

The film’s inclusion of “positive Chinese content” likely helped it bypass Beijing’s censors, and led the government to view “Minions” as “less of a threat, politically … as a film aimed at much younger audiences,” Michael Berry, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Fortune.

What to know about the monkeypox drug TPOXX | Time

UCLA stocks a supply of the drug in its specialized investigational drug pharmacy, which only carries drugs like TPOXX that have not been fully approved and required additional regulatory steps and consent to dispense. Dr. Tara Vijaya, medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at UCLA, oversees distribution of TPOXX at UCLA Health and says so far, they health system has only provided the drug to under 10 patients.

Trump’s legal troubles | MSNBC

“There’s a federal statute … It basically says if you do certain things to classified documents, like conceal them or destroy them, you can face a fine or up to three years in jail. There’s another part that says you’re disqualified from running for federal office or serving in federal office,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen (Hasen is interviewed.)